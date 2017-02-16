Church's Chicken Names Industry Veteran Hector Munoz Chief Marketing Officer

Church's Chicken® today announced that Hector Munoz has been named Chief Global Marketing Officer for the Company. Munoz, who has spent his career in the restaurant industry, returns to the brand where he began his career in the early 90s.

-- Church's Chicken®, the global quick-service hand- battered fried chicken restaurant chain, today announced that Hector Munoz has been named Chief Global Marketing Officer for the Company. Munoz, who has spent his career in the restaurant industry, returns to the brand where he began in the early 90s. He takes the marketing helm on March 6th.Munoz will be responsible for the global marketing organization including the Company's internationally-knownTexas Chicken® brand. His areas of responsibility include new product development, calendar planning, consumer insights, advertising, multi-cultural marketing, brand equity, positioning, media buying and planning, packaging, field and promotional marketing, social and media relations and guest engagement and strategic direction on promotional and product innovation. He will serve as a member of the Church's Global Leadership Team and will report to Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer. He will also work closely with the Church's International Franchisee Association (CIFA) board."I have known Hector for over 15 years. He has a guest-centric mindset and believes it takes a team to get results. He is a terrific fit for our culture. He understands our guests and, more importantly, has proven that he knows how to deliver great experiences that guests love," Christina said."I clearly know chicken and the quick-service industry," said Munoz, the former Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes Louisiana Chicken since 2014. "It's terrific to rejoin an organization with the legacy and heritage of such an iconic brand as Church's. I am excited to rejoin the brand where I learned my craft and to work with a team dedicated to becoming the global franchisor of choice and veteran franchisees who have worked to make the brand what it is today."Munoz joined Popeyes in 2011 where he led U.S. marketing efforts, including brand strategy and product innovation, achieving year over year increases in same store sales and over twenty-five quarters of consecutive same-store sales gain. He worked for nearly ten years in a variety of field and corporate leadership roles at Burger King Corporation including brand image and strategy and retail marketing and merchandising. He previously served Long John Silver's®, Taco Bell®, and Bruegger's Bagels®.Munoz earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Cal Poly University and an MBA from the University of Miami.About Church's Chicken®Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook and Twitter.