Tubby's Sub Shops Opens First Restaurant in Ypsilanti
New location is Tubby's 60th franchise and fifth new one in the past year
Offering Tubby's wide selection of soups, salads and grilled to perfection, made to order submarine sandwiches, the new store is owner Peter Kajy's first Tubby's restaurant. It's a venture he's very excited about.
"I see it as a great opportunity for me and my family and a great addition to the Ypsilanti community," Kajy says. "We're going to make Tubby's the favorite go-to place for fresh, high quality, food in Ypsilanti by not only offering the best food, but the best service We have delicious, grilled sandwiches, a convenient location, and Tubby's reputation for the tastiest made to order subs anywhere, and we're going to build on that."
Tubby's has been on a growth spurt adding five locations within just the past year with at least as many more planned for 2017.
"We love bringing new partners into the Tubby's family," says Bill Kiryakoza, Tubby's Executive Vice President of Franchise Development. "We help them get started and once they really understand the opportunity we offer they come back for our help in finding another location. Having proven operators is the best way to grow our business and theirs."
The new Tubby's store is located at 501 E. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday. The store offers delivery on orders of $30 or more and will have online ordering available beginning later in February.
To learn more about Tubby's Grilled Subs and to find the store nearest to you, please visit www.Tubbys.com or follow Tubby's on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Tubby's Grilled Submarines:
A 'Detroit Original,' the first Tubby's Sub Shop was founded in 1968 by Richard Paganes and was grilling subs long before it became a national trend to do so. Headquartered in Roseville, MI., the franchise has since grown to include 60locations throughout Michigan with more coming in 2017. Over and above all else, Tubby's has an unsurpassed commitment to quality and the delivery of premium quality grilled submarines on freshly baked homemade bread. Tubby's menu offers fresh salads, tasty sides, Monster Party subs and other crowd-pleasing catering options, plus at select locations, a new dessert menu featuring Just Baked cupcakes. To see our full menu, find a store near you, or order on-line, please visit www.Tubbys.com
