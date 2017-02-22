The original release issued on tuesday should be disregarded and to be replaced in its entirety by this corrected release

Country(s)
Ems Find Signs Licensing and Partnership Agreement with EpicMD.
EpicMD's platform eliminates the need for health plans and healthcare organizations to invest time and staff to administrate transportation logistics, organizes and administers all aspects of Healthcare Transportation logistics including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation and Emergency Medical Transportation.
Under terms of this agreement, EpicMD agreed to license and deploy Ems Find's On Demand Software Platform in conjunction with EpicMD's Medical Mobility Software Platform, designed to be used for trip scheduling, claims adjudication and verification, to manage the transportation benefits for any Health Care Plans, Facilities and Providers.
Ems Find's CEO commented: "This partnership agreement provides Ems Find with direct access to the EpicMD's network of Healthcare Providers which will speed up the introduction and adoption of the Ems Find's products in B2B Healthcare markets. This is a key milestone in Ems Find's product market development strategy and add a significant revenue stream. We look forward to working closely with EpicMD in order to realize the full potential that this opportunity presents for both companies."
