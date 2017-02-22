

The original release issued on tuesday should be disregarded and to be replaced in its entirety by this corrected release Ems Find Signs Licensing and Partnership Agreement with EpicMD. PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- HILADELPHIA, PA/PRNewswire/ -- EMS Find, Inc. (EMSF), the developer of innovative mobile and web based platforms with focus on e-commerce, health care and transportation, is pleased to announce the signing of a worldwide, on-revocable and renewable Software Licensing and Partnership Agreement with EpicMD, a full-service medical transportation company serving healthcare organizations and facilities throughout the United States.



EpicMD's platform eliminates the need for health plans and healthcare organizations to invest time and staff to administrate transportation logistics, organizes and administers all aspects of Healthcare Transportation logistics including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation and Emergency Medical Transportation.



Under terms of this agreement, EpicMD agreed to license and deploy Ems Find's On Demand Software Platform in conjunction with EpicMD's Medical Mobility Software Platform, designed to be used for trip scheduling, claims adjudication and verification, to manage the transportation benefits for any Health Care Plans, Facilities and Providers.



Ems Find's CEO commented: "This partnership agreement provides Ems Find with direct access to the EpicMD's network of Healthcare Providers which will speed up the introduction and adoption of the Ems Find's products in B2B Healthcare markets. This is a key milestone in Ems Find's product market development strategy and add a significant revenue stream. We look forward to working closely with EpicMD in order to realize the full potential that this opportunity presents for both companies."



About EMS Find:



Ems Find, Inc is a applications and software development company focused on e-commerce, healthcare and transportation sectors. Ems Find is industry's first, on-demand platform, links health care providers and consumers with the closest medical transportation providers for the benefit of the patients. The platform enables users (hospitals, medical offices, nursing homes, home care agencies and other medical providers) and public to schedule medical transportation in timely and efficient way based on the type of medical transportation which best fits each patients needs. The Ems Find App works on any smart device including smartphones, tablets or laptops. iOS, android and desktop versions will allow users to connect in real time to local and near by pre-screened medical transportation companies wherever the medical transports are needed and fit the medical, logistical and financial criteria.



Forward-looking statements:



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. See EMS Find, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements.



Contact

Steve Rubakh

2159624558

***@emsfindapp.com Steve Rubakh2159624558 End -- HILADELPHIA, PA/PRNewswire/-- EMS Find, Inc. (EMSF), the developer of innovative mobile and web based platforms with focus on e-commerce, health care and transportation, is pleased to announce the signing of a worldwide, on-revocable and renewable Software Licensing and Partnership Agreement with EpicMD, a full-service medical transportation company serving healthcare organizations and facilities throughout the United States.EpicMD's platform eliminates the need for health plans and healthcare organizations to invest time and staff to administrate transportation logistics, organizes and administers all aspects of Healthcare Transportation logistics including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation and Emergency Medical Transportation.Under terms of this agreement, EpicMD agreed to license and deploy Ems Find's On Demand Software Platform in conjunction with EpicMD's Medical Mobility Software Platform, designed to be used for trip scheduling, claims adjudication and verification, to manage the transportation benefits for any Health Care Plans, Facilities and Providers.Ems Find's CEO commented: "This partnership agreement provides Ems Find with direct access to the EpicMD's network of Healthcare Providers which will speed up the introduction and adoption of the Ems Find's products in B2B Healthcare markets. This is a key milestone in Ems Find's product market development strategy and add a significant revenue stream. We look forward to working closely with EpicMD in order to realize the full potential that this opportunity presents for both companies." Source : Ems Find Email : ***@emsfindapp.com Tags : Ride Share, On demand Industry : Business , Software , Transportation Location : Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Feb 22, 2017

