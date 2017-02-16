NIX Solutions has launched a new brand version of the popular travel app

NIX Solutions gave a new life to its popular packing and travel organizer uPackingList for iPhone and Android. It turns packing into a fast and convenient way of preparing for any journey using a unique algorithm for the list creation.

-- NIX Solutions Limited is proud to announce a new brand version of uPackinglist app.Journeys became an integral part of life for many people. No matter whether it is a business trip or a family one. Since 2009 uPackingList app has become popular among avid travelers. It is impossible to overstate the importance of time and no one wants to spend a lot of time on creating a packing list but at the same time everyone understands that the trip can be screwed up easily if you miss out some important documents or things.So, NIX Solutions had to solve this problem."We decided that people need some kind of packing Helper, which will be quite clever to pack all needed things automatically based on specified parameters, and a user just needs to add a few custom items to finish his/her packing. It would save a lot of time" - said Oxana Bakina, Mobile Marketing Manager at NIX Solutions - "All our colleagues go on business trips a lot, team buildings, family vacations, summer and winter journeys and others. So, we have developed our Helper based on thousand answers from real travelers and their wide experience."The helper feature has become the main breakthrough in the new version. NIX Solutions has developed a unique algorithm allowing to make a list that meets the needs of even the most demanding users. You just need to specify the gender, type, location and dates of your trip. The Helper checks the forecast and offers you a list of things to pack. It takes not more than three minutes and stress-free packing is guaranteed.uPackingList app is available on App Store and Google Play