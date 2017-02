Dr. William Stringham has been rated among the top dentists in the Washington, DC Metro area

Contact

William R Stringham, DDS

Stringham Dental

***@officite.com William R Stringham, DDSStringham Dental

End

-- Dentist William Stringham, DDS, of Stringham Dental in Fairfax, VA, has been rated among the top dentists in the Washington, DC Metro area for 2017 in articles published by Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine.Per their website, Washingtonian, "the magazine Washington lives by, is the region's top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities."They survey dentists in DC, Maryland, and Virginia and ask them to name the general dentists and specialists to whom they would send a member of their own family.Northern Virginia Magazine "explores and discovers the personalities that make up our eclectic neighborhoods and thriving businesses."Each year the magazine conducts surveys of residents in the Northern Virginia and Washington area to determine the top dentists.Additionally, Matthew W. Stringham, DDS is leaving Stringham Dental. He has taken an associate position at Hunsaker Dental of Salem, Oregon, and will be working at their newest office opening Feb 2017 in Monmouth, Oregon.About Dr. Stringham: Dr. William Stringham is a member of the American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Northern Virginia Dental Society, CerecDoctors.com and the Crown Council.Visit http://www.stringhamdental.com to learn about his Fairfax, VA practice.