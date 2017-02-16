News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. William Stringham has been rated among the top dentists in the Washington, DC Metro area
Per their website, Washingtonian, "the magazine Washington lives by, is the region's top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities."
Northern Virginia Magazine "explores and discovers the personalities that make up our eclectic neighborhoods and thriving businesses."
Additionally, Matthew W. Stringham, DDS is leaving Stringham Dental. He has taken an associate position at Hunsaker Dental of Salem, Oregon, and will be working at their newest office opening Feb 2017 in Monmouth, Oregon.
About Dr. Stringham: Dr. William Stringham is a member of the American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Northern Virginia Dental Society, CerecDoctors.com and the Crown Council.
Visit http://www.stringhamdental.com to learn about his Fairfax, VA practice.
Contact
William R Stringham, DDS
Stringham Dental
***@officite.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse