 
News By Tag
* Health
* Dentist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fairfax
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Dr. William Stringham has been rated among the top dentists in the Washington, DC Metro area

 
FAIRFAX, Va. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Dentist William Stringham, DDS, of Stringham Dental in Fairfax, VA, has been rated among the top dentists in the Washington, DC Metro area for 2017 in articles published by Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine.

Per their website, Washingtonian, "the magazine Washington lives by, is the region's top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities." They survey dentists in DC, Maryland, and Virginia and ask them to name the general dentists and specialists to whom they would send a member of their own family.

Northern Virginia Magazine "explores and discovers the personalities that make up our eclectic neighborhoods and thriving businesses." Each year the magazine conducts surveys of residents in the Northern Virginia and Washington area to determine the top dentists.

Additionally, Matthew W. Stringham, DDS is leaving Stringham Dental. He has taken an associate position at Hunsaker Dental of Salem, Oregon, and will be working at their newest office opening Feb 2017 in Monmouth, Oregon.

About Dr. Stringham: Dr. William Stringham is a member of the American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Northern Virginia Dental Society, CerecDoctors.com and the Crown Council.

Visit http://www.stringhamdental.com to learn about his Fairfax, VA practice.

Contact
William R Stringham, DDS
Stringham Dental
***@officite.com
End
Source:Stringham Dental
Email:***@officite.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Dentist
Industry:Health
Location:Fairfax - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Officite PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share