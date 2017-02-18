News By Tag
Learning.net Launches Accounting Top 100 Service
Enterprise Servicing of Top 100 Accounting-Tax Firms to Provide for All Learning Requirements
"We recognize that the large accounting firms have special requirements that demand specialized high-levels of service along with attention at an executive level," says Dan Cox, Learning.net's Vice-President. "Learning.net's executive team personally leads the support team who works directly with the Top 100 accounting firms to address learning requirements.
Learning.net is a leader in technology-based learning solutions to the accounting-tax industry, in areas like learning management systems, systems integration, and course authoring. With the Top 100 Service, Learning.net has partnered with a variety of other leading learning organizations, to provide a one-stop shop for nearly all learning requirements by the major accounting-tax firms.
The Top 100 Service includes a Service Level Agreement (SLA) support system that can include::
· Personal handling by a Learning.net executive
· Management of portions of learning environment, as tailored to firm's requirements
· LMS administration and other out-sourcing, as appropriate
· Consultation & advisory
· Discounts on all products, including those from Learning.net's partners
Information about Learning.net's Top 100 Service is available at http://home.learning.net/
About Learning.net: Learning.net has been serving the learning requirements of the Accounting-Tax professional since 2000. Learning.net has close associations with both NASBA and AICPA and has been offering various Accounting-Tax related learning solutions for 17 years. Each year, Learning.net manages over 2 million learning hours by 200,000+ accounting professionals.
Dan Cox
408-602-0448
dan@learning.net
