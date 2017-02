Learning.net Launches Accounting Top 100 Service

Enterprise Servicing of Top 100 Accounting-Tax Firms to Provide for All Learning Requirements

Contact

Dan Cox

408-602-0448

dan@learning.net Dan Cox408-602-0448

End

-- Learning.net announces itsfor the 100 largest accounting-tax firms.," says Dan Cox, Learning.net's Vice-President. "Learning.net is a leader in technology-based learning solutions to the accounting-tax industry, in areas like learning management systems, systems integration, and course authoring. With the Top 100 Service, Learning.net has partnered with a variety of other leading learning organizations, to provide a one-stop shop for nearly all learning requirements by the major accounting-tax firms.Theincludes a Service Level Agreement (SLA) support system that can include::· Personal handling by a Learning.net executive· Management of portions of learning environment, as tailored to firm's requirements· LMS administration and other out-sourcing, as appropriate· Consultation & advisory· Discounts on all products, including those from Learning.net's partnersInformation about Learning.net'sis available at http://home.learning.net/ top100/ : Learning.net has been serving the learning requirements of the Accounting-Tax professional since 2000. Learning.net has close associations with both NASBA and AICPA and has been offering various Accounting-Tax related learning solutions for 17 years. Each year, Learning.net manages over 2 million learning hours by 200,000+ accounting professionals.