American Historical Soul Blues Singer Moody Scott Retires From 1964 To 2017

tecopa hot springs resort is proud excited and honored to be the official host of American historical sixties soul r&b and blues legend moody scott music retirement party and celebration Saturday oct 7th 2017 in senic & serene tecopa ca

702-203-6766

moody702-203-6766

-- press release all entertainment media outlets its official it was confirmed today that louisiana legendary moody scott who is considered as one of a few true remaining recording artist from the early american soul, and blues musical era is retiring from all personal performaces after 2017. moody scott was born lawrence edward scott aka moody scott the son of a sharecropper in 1944 from a small rural farming community of hammond louisiana.in the parish of tangipahoa just 50 miles from the big easy new orleans louisiana. it had been rumored for months about his retirement plans however it was never officially confirmed a spokesperson and reliable source close to the artist,stated that his retirement from doing live performaces wasnt made due to any health issues. it was however confirmed that moody scott has decided to retire and focus his time on his musical legacy which includes recording his long anticipated collectors album. highlighting his music from 1964 to 2017 including some new songs as well on the album.and producing his louisiana entertainment cooking show and completing his hard hitting, in your face tell all book of his life, while growing up and living in jim crow rural louisiana, throughout the historical early fifties and sixites. with his sudden retirement announcement he did however leave open the possibility of performing limited private or special music events. when and if his schedule will permit. moody began his singing careerin gospel music as the lead vocalist with the starlights gospel group from his hometown of hammond after performing several years with the group he departed and focus on a solo recording career which today have spanned 50 historical years. he became a part of early soul,R&B, and blues music history via his association with the likes of american rock n roll hall of famed inductees, jerry leiber & mike stoller of red bird daisy records new york. including his friendship with legendary hall of fame radio broadcast personality and record producer john richboug of wlac radio nashville tenn. and rock and roll songwriters hall of fame inductees ellie greenwhich & jeff barry. moody recorded his frist record in in 1964 on the leiber &stoller red bird label titled everybody come clap your hands. which featured the background vocals of the famous new orleans louisiana dixie cups. the b side of the single monkey climb was co- written and produced by new orleans recording artist,songwriter and record producer joe you talk too much jones.various music critics during this vintage classic period in early soul music in america compared moodys vocal style and influences to that of david clayton thomas lead singer of blood sweat & tears. and the legendary sly stone. some critics even felt that in some way, moody was overlooked by the recording industry, and some even felt that he was ahead of his time. moody took the song everybody come clap your hands to a much higher musical level, from the early do wop sound of the historical fifties, to a more advanced sound of the sixties.with the musicial influences of the great wilson pickett and singer bobby freeman.this classic song was also recorded by the rock band the smashing pumpkins and the british liver pool vocal group the searchers.moodys version stands out today as a classic collectors item .he only recorded one record with leiber& stoller after he departed leiber& stoller he signed a recording contract with new york based kapp records. he teamed up with songwriter composer leonard whitcup who wrote the hit song for the god father of soul james brown called bilwildered. the two of them co wrote the classic ballard darling please dont take my love for grated and the b side yall come to the grand soul opera tonight. this classic music offering didnt yield moody any national status the song became a huge regional hit and today its on a list of rare vintage soul collectors sort after music items. moody departed kapp records and he was determined to become a national recording artist. his dream became reality in 1969. when he teamed up with record producer broadcast giant at wlac radio nashville tenn legendary john richboug known as the early god fatherradio broadcast personality of soul music in america. he went on to record his classic song busting out of the ghetto on the fred foster on the monument sound stage seven /luna record label out of nashville tenn. it became a national hit with its funk driven beats featuring the likes of legendary bassist tim drummond who was featured on various american recording artists such as bob dylan,rye cooder, neil young, and the god father of soul james brown. besides the awesome funky bass riffs of tim drummond it featured the legendary sax icon pee wee ellis and the world famous muscle shoals horns.moody will make his final active performace saturday oct 7th at the world famous tecopa hot springs resorts in senic & serene tecopa ca with a host of live entertainers from the las vegas, ca, arizona,and georgia areas.tickets goes on sale in may and is priced $10.00 lots of food available for cabins ,camping spaces or advance ticket purchases call amy noel at the resort 760-852-4420 or call the hot line 702-203-6766 come join with us and be a part of musical history let the party began