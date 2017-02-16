News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sharpen is One of the Best Places to Work in Indiana
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has published its annual "Best Places to Work in Indiana" report
Best Places to Work in Indiana is a survey competition to determine the best employers in the state. It is administered by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work. Winners were determined based on comprehensive employee surveys and employer reports.
Sharpen, currently operating out of its Broad Ripple headquarters, employs about 65 people (nearly double its employee count six months ago) and plans to continue growing at a steady pace throughout 2017.
"This recognition is a tremendous testament to our entire team, our work ethic, and the exciting environment we're continuing to build and foster," said Cameron Weeks, CEO at Sharpen. "We're humbled and proud to be recognized as a top company to work for in Indiana."
Application for the award was open to any for-profit or non-profit company in Indiana with a minimum of 15 employees, a facility, and that has been in business at least one year. Criteria which was considered includes workplace environment, products offered, employee satisfaction, communication with managers, and professional development.
Honorees were selected from four categories including: small employers (15-74 employees), medium employers (75-249), large employers (250-999), and major employers (1,000+).
Nearly half of the winners, including Sharpen, are considered small employers. Almost a third are first-time honorees, or returning after at least a year's absence. Honorees represent 20+ cities throughout the state.
Order rankings will be unveiled on May 2 in an official awards reception at the Indiana Convention Center. The 2017 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards dinner is open to the public. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available.
For more information including the full list of honorees for the 2017 Best Places to Work in Indiana, visit: http://www.insideindianabusiness.com/
###
About Sharpen
Sharpen is leading the customer experience revolution. We provide a cloud-native contact center platform for organizations that want to take their customer service from good to better. Sharpen is committed to building a global community of companies who believe that a happy customer is a loyal brand advocate waiting to happen. For more information about Sharpen visit https://www.sharpencx.com or contact us at 855.249.3357.
Contact:
Rebecca Patrick (Indiana Chamber of Commerce) | 317.264.6897 | rpatrick@indianachamber.com
Murph Krajewski (Sharpen) | 855.249.3357 | mkrajewski@sharpencx.com
Contact
Sharpen
***@sharpencx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse