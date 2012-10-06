News By Tag
Women to Get Hooked on Fishing at Ladies, Let's Go Fishing University, Greater Pine Island Elks
Women and families can learn, practice and go inshore or kayak charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun.
Perfect for women, men and teens who want to learn local fishing, educational events on Saturday from 12:30 – 4:30 pm feature speakers on conservation, inshore/backcountry and kayak fishing, equipment usage and more, followed by a hands-on fishing skill practice for releasing, dehooking/conservation, knot tying, kayak fishing, lure usage, fly, spin and net casting, fish fighting techniques and more.
Saturday's events conclude with a networking reception. On Sunday, participants can opt to fish from flats charters, pontoon/deck boats or from kayaks with guides, followed by fish filleting. There are no classes at the hall on Sunday.
The Greater Pine Island Elks Lodge is located at 5630 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia, FL 33922.
Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Humminbird, Minn Kota and Fish Florida. Annual sponsors are ACR Electronics, Freedom Boat Club, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina, AFTCO/Guy Harvey, Future Angler Foundation, Seaguar, Power-Pole and Harbor Financial Services.
Registration includes instruction, use of equipment, hands-on training, networking, fundraisers and more. No equipment or experience is necessary. Registration and information is on www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.
Other LLGF events include:
Jan. 14-18 Cuba
March 25 Juno Beach Surf Fishing
April 21-23 South Florida Seminar Weekend
May 20-21 Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekend
June 17-18 Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win Tournament
July 29-30 Homosassa Scalloping
Sept. 9-10 Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine
Oct. 20-22 Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada
Nov. 17-19 Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure
Dec. 1-3 Miami Seminar Weekend
International Adventures:
April 6-10-12 Havana-Las Terrazas-Varadero Cuba
April 18-24 Costa Rica
April 29-May 3 Havana-Santiago Cuba
Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
***@ladiesletsgofishing.com
