February 2017





February 2017
Women to Get Hooked on Fishing at Ladies, Let's Go Fishing University, Greater Pine Island Elks

Women and families can learn, practice and go inshore or kayak charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun.
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The popular "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" University returns to the Gulf Coast March 11-12 at the Greater Pine Island Elks Lodge. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let's Go Fishing Foundation, the event offers classroom instruction, hands-on fishing activities, conservation and networking with other anglers on Saturday, followed by fishing opportunities on Sunday, March 12 out of Matlacha.

         Perfect for women, men and teens who want to learn local fishing, educational events on Saturday from 12:30 – 4:30 pm feature speakers on conservation, inshore/backcountry and kayak fishing, equipment usage and more, followed by a hands-on fishing skill practice for releasing, dehooking/conservation, knot tying, kayak fishing, lure usage, fly, spin and net casting, fish fighting techniques and more.

         Saturday's events conclude with a networking reception. On Sunday, participants can opt to fish from flats charters, pontoon/deck boats or from kayaks with guides, followed by fish filleting. There are no classes at the hall on Sunday.

         The Greater Pine Island Elks Lodge is located at 5630 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia, FL 33922.

         Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Humminbird, Minn Kota and Fish Florida. Annual sponsors are ACR Electronics, Freedom Boat Club, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina, AFTCO/Guy Harvey, Future Angler Foundation, Seaguar, Power-Pole and Harbor Financial Services.

         Registration includes instruction, use of equipment, hands-on training, networking, fundraisers and more. No equipment or experience is necessary. Registration and information is on www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.

         Other LLGF events include:

Jan. 14-18 Cuba

March 25 Juno Beach Surf Fishing

April 21-23 South Florida Seminar Weekend

May 20-21 Clearwater FL Inshore/Bay Seminar weekend

June 17-18 Keys Fishing Adventure Islamorada, Anyone Can Win Tournament

July 29-30 Homosassa Scalloping

Sept. 9-10 Northeast Florida Seminar weekend St. Augustine

Oct. 20-22 Keys Seminar Weekend/Islamorada

Nov. 17-19 Everglades/Chokoloskee Adventure

Dec. 1-3 Miami Seminar Weekend

International Adventures:

April 6-10-12 Havana-Las Terrazas-Varadero Cuba

April 18-24 Costa Rica

April 29-May 3 Havana-Santiago Cuba

         Contact: Phone: (954) 475-9068; info@ladiesletsgofishing.com; www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing.

Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
***@ladiesletsgofishing.com
Source:Ladies, Let's Go Fishing
Email:***@ladiesletsgofishing.com Email Verified
Ladies, Let's Go Fishing! University, Bauman & Co. PRs
