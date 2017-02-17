News By Tag
Digital Defense, Inc. Highlighted on Managed Security 100 and MSP 500
Cybersecurity company top ranked for cutting edge approach to delivering managed services
In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.
The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.
Digital Defense has long been viewed as a leader in providing vulnerability assessments using the MSP model. This solution continues to be lauded by IT managers who have limited bandwidth to chase after the constant barrage of potential security instances. After thorough market analysis, Digital Defense learned that organizations that kept these functions in house struggled with the complexity, despite continuous paid training, of off-the-shelf solutions. They now provide their own offering that is disrupting the market by removing that complexity while increasing accuracy without consuming IT hours.
"Digital Defense continues to build a great deal of momentum off of the success of our acclaimed vulnerability management, penetration testing and security awareness training solutions," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "These tools, including a vulnerability scanning engine recently named Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan, are giving our partners a considerable advantage in reducing threats while eliminating the false positives that typically bog down IT staff."
"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter (https://twitter.com/
About Digital Defense
Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe. This includes highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial, and retail, as well as those entrusted with sensitive data such as law firms and energy companies. DDI's unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. Digital Defense security solutions are highly regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412;
Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
