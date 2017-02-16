News By Tag
Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum Makes Administrative Changes
Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation Names New Executive Director
"As we prepare to launch a new showcase of Maryland's sports heritage, the Board could not be more pleased about this seamless evolution in leadership,"
"Mike's leadership over the last 35 years has been invaluable to the Foundation – he took a tiny shrine about a hometown-boy-
Between 1982, when Gibbons volunteered to organize a makeover of the Babe Ruth Birthplace, a time when annual attendance dipped to roughly 2,000 visitors, and 1992 - nine years after he was named Executive Director of the BRBM - Gibbons increased annual attendance to 60,000. In addition, through the Foundation, Gibbons raised $265,000 to create new exhibits on Ruth and the Orioles, as well as the six Marylanders enshrined in Cooperstown.
"As we welcome my longtime colleague and friend, Shawn Herne, to his new role as Executive Director of the Foundation, I want to thank our board, staff and other advocates of the Babe Ruth Museum for making these past 35 years so very memorable and enjoyable," said Mike Gibbons. "As our institution transitions to the future, I look to contribute to the development of a new venue for our Sports Legends collection, and to other programs and exhibits that can benefit and strengthen our mission."
# # #
Shawn M. Herne, Executive Director,
Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation, Baltimore
Shawn M. Herne has worked developing and administering museum exhibits and programs that are exciting and engaging, believing that the best visitor experiences come from museum elements that provoke thought and conversation. For over twelve years he served as the Chief Curator of the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum and Sports Legends Museum. Prior to rejoining the Babe Ruth Museum in 2016, Mr. Herne served as Executive Director of the Hammond-Harwood House in Annapolis, Maryland. He has taught railroad history for the University of Baltimore and published The Railroad Timekeepers, a book on railroad timekeeping. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Maryland Museum Association and the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums and for eight years on the board of the International Sports Heritage Association.
Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation, Baltimore
The Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation, Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to perpetuating Maryland's storied sports heritage. The mission is executed through celebration and preservation of the historic legacy of Baltimore-born Babe Ruth, the Baltimore Orioles and Colts and Baltimore Ravens, as well as local and regional sports at the amateur, collegiate and various professional levels. For more information go to http://baberuthmuseum.org/
