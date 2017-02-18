News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber March 8 Membership Meeting Pops Up at One Great Bay Blvd Tuckerton
RSVP as Southern Ocean Chamber mixes membership meeting and showcasing available commercial space. This first ever Pop UP Chamber meeting featuring. with key note Michael Redpath of Redpath and Associates LLC is March 8 at 330pm
The program will give some insights into the customer experience and pointers for ensuring that yours exceeds your customers' expectations so that you get and keep the customers you want. Redpath will give particular attention to the role of your brand, the concept of brand congruence, and managing the customer experience. Projects have included long-term Sandy recovery plans for New Jersey communities;
The March 8 meeting is open the entire business community and will include refreshments. RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber Office at 609 494 7211, or online at www.visitLBIregion.com A donation of $10 at the door benefiting HOPE SHEDS LIGHT and the Maximilian Foundation is requested.
