 
News By Tag
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Pop Up Meeting
* Lbi Region
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Southern Ocean Chamber March 8 Membership Meeting Pops Up at One Great Bay Blvd Tuckerton

RSVP as Southern Ocean Chamber mixes membership meeting and showcasing available commercial space. This first ever Pop UP Chamber meeting featuring. with key note Michael Redpath of Redpath and Associates LLC is March 8 at 330pm
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Pop Up Meeting
* Lbi Region

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Promotion of commerce and growth is a main focus forSouthern Ocean County Chamber. The 103 year old business organization  has partnered with Ocean County Board of Realtors to have five their 2017 meetings in available commercial and retail space within the Long Beach Island Region. This new format allows current and new business owners with thoughts of expanding, relocating or moving from a home office to explore the options in Southern Ocean County while attending a monthly chamber meeting. The March 8 meeting will begin at 330pm for registration with program starting at 345pm at One Great Bay Blvd in Tuckerton. It will include chamber updates, time to tour commerical space and a key note presentation by Michael Redpath of Redpath and Associates. The firm has a successful history working with small businesses, community organizations, churches, communities, municipalities, and regional areas that are seeking revitalized visions for their futures and the tools to achieve those visions.

The program will give some insights into the customer experience and pointers for ensuring that yours exceeds your customers' expectations so that you get and keep the customers you want. Redpath will give particular attention to the role of your brand, the concept of brand congruence, and managing the customer experience. Projects have included  long-term Sandy recovery plans for New Jersey communities; revitalizing downtowns; church building, funding, and leadership initiatives; successful public referendums, including the Toms River name change; massive tourism development programs; large public events such as Beachfest Atlantic City; and as basic as facilitating workshops that help organizations focus their direction.

The March 8 meeting is open the entire business community and will include refreshments.  RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber Office at 609 494 7211, or online at www.visitLBIregion.com   A donation of $10 at the door benefiting HOPE SHEDS LIGHT and the Maximilian Foundation is requested.
End
Source:Southern Ocean Chamber
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share