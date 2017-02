My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Welcomes Ralph A. Denisco As Chief Executive Officer

Mochi Ice Cream Company Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Propel Brand's Success

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

--(http://www.mymomochi.com/), a line of poppable and delicious frozen snacks, announced today that Ralph A. Denisco will be leading the executive team as chief executive officer. With more than 27 years of experience in the food sector, Denisco will set strategic vison and oversee daily operations ofPrior to joining, Denisco served as president to a variety of popular food brands including Nestlé Ice Cream Company, Drumstick Company, Norse Dairy Systems and Columbus Foods. As president and chief executive officer at Columbus Foods LLC, he transitioned a 90-year family business into a performance-oriented company, driving an 83 percent sales growth in four years. While president and chief executive officer at Drumstick Company, Denisco transformed the business into a high growth consumer marketing company, delivering three-fold organic growth to reach $125 million in revenue and $13 million in operation profit. After Nestlé acquired Drumstick, Denisco served as president of Nestlé Ice Cream Company where he integrated the highly profitable Drumstick business in with Nestlé's $370 million operation, revolutionizing the business to create a marquee company. Other leadership roles Denisco has held include president and corporate director at World Kitchen Inc., director at the Broaster Company and president and chief executive officer at Rexall Sundown."I'm honored to join theexecutive team at such a crucial time of growth and achievement,"said Denisco. "With an astounding business model, brilliant management team and an exceptional product,is the perfect fit and I look forward to helping the brand revolutionize the snack world."For more information on, please visit www.mymomochi.com or connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream ( https://www.instagram.com/ mymomochiicecream/? hl=en ).is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving.is available in over 4000 stores nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on, please visit www.mymomochi.com.