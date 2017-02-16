News By Tag
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Welcomes Ralph A. Denisco As Chief Executive Officer
Mochi Ice Cream Company Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Propel Brand's Success
Prior to joining My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Denisco served as president to a variety of popular food brands including Nestlé Ice Cream Company, Drumstick Company, Norse Dairy Systems and Columbus Foods. As president and chief executive officer at Columbus Foods LLC, he transitioned a 90-year family business into a performance-
"I'm honored to join the My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream executive team at such a crucial time of growth and achievement,"
About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available in over 4000 stores nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com.
Contact
Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
