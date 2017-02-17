News By Tag
Samepage-Zapier Partnership Brings Hundreds of Productivity Tool Integrations to Samepage
"We're on a mission to build the most complete collaboration platform for business teams. Part of that mission has been integrating our platform with the other tools and services teams find indispensable. Integrating with Zapier allows our users to create new workflows that unite their everyday tools through Samepage," says Scott Schreiman, CEO, Samepage Labs Inc.
Today's workflows have become complicated with conversations, files, and tasks spread across dozens of applications. This fragmentation leads to lost productivity and an increase in stress for team members. With Zapier and Samepage, teams can centralize information and conversations from the dozens of tools into one application, automatically. That's right; Zapier and Samepage are going to help get teams on the same page once and for all.
The Zapier integration allows Samepage users to quickly link communication and productivity tools like Slack, Google Suite, Salesforce, Evernote, JIRA, Twilio, and hundreds more to teams and pages in Samepage. The following are a few awesome workflows powered by this integration that will help teams save time:
Post conversations from chat platforms like Slack into Samepage.
Notify Samepage teams about new support tickets and changes to support ticket status in Freshdesk.
Update non-technical teams about new issues in JIRA automatically in Samepage.
Get notifications about new posts and new brand mentions on social media without leaving Samepage.
Create new pages or tasks from an email
And the best part about the Zapier integration with Samepage? There's no need to code anything. With Zapier's simple interface and pre-made templates for popular integrations, all users can create time-saving connections between the apps they use most. Work smarter, not harder by bringing all of the team's tools and notifications to one place – Samepage.
About Samepage
In today's fast-paced, global & distributed team environment, teams are looking for tools to help them work better between and within offices worldwide. Samepage brings all the productivity and communication tools teams need to create, discuss, and complete projects to one application. Whether a team shares one office, has several offices, or works virtually, every team can get on the same page, and get more done. Get a free account at http://www.samepage.io
