February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

WayPoint Golf Announces Itself as Official Registration Software for Garretts Heroes Golf Tournament

WayPoint Golf™ is expanding its client-base rapidly with its innovative software platform.
 
 
WHITBY, Ontario - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- WayPoint Golf is now the official tournament registration software for the Garrett's Heroes golf tournament being held at the Black Diamond Gold Club on Saturday, June 24th, 2017. The tournament is dedicated to raising awareness and support for ten-year-old Garrett, an incredible young boy battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. WayPoint Golf has partnered with Catie Sims, the tournament organizer, to ensure that the tournament registration process for Garrett's Heroes tournament is as successful—and as simple, as ever.

The tournament organizer, Catie Sims, met Garrett nearly three years ago, and has been dedicated to finding a cure and helping raise awareness for the life-limiting disease ever since. Sims shares, "Garrett is an amazing little boy with a great sense of humor, a love for animals, and a huge Star Wars fan. He and his family represent a whole community of families worldwide that need a cure." This tournament is devoted to giving back to Garrett, and anyone else battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and will thus be donating all proceeds towards research into finding a cure and/or treatment for the disease.

WayPoint Golf will dedicate their time to ensure that the golf tournament, being held in Pontypool, Ontario will run as efficiently as possible by simplifying the player registration process, data analytics, and any other administrative burden Sims may encounter. The tournament will be hosted at the beautiful Black Diamond Golf Club—a course "carved out of the deep woods and foothills of the Kawartha Oakridge Moraine."

Joe Velacich, the CEO and Founder of WayPoint Golf, writes of the Garrett's Heroes tournament, "WayPoint is honoured to be a part of such a special tournament. We were touched by Garrett's story, and have been working diligently to make the tournaments' registration process as simple and efficient as possible."

The WayPoint platform reduces the time needed to coordinate and manage both charitable and corporate golf events by up to 60%. The web-based software empowers tournament organizers by allowing them access to all aspects of their event within a single dashboard view—including lists, revenue, sponsors, charitable donations, and even custom questionnaires, amongst other features.

WayPoint Golf is the new industry standard platform for organizers planning golf tournaments. For Tournament Organizers looking for more information, please visit www.waypointgolf.com.

Media Contact
WayPoint Golf, Inc.
1-888-446-5301
***@waypointgolf.com
Source:WayPoint Golf
Email:***@waypointgolf.com Email Verified
