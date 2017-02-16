Country(s)
Industry News
Wine Country Network Announces Date for the Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival
3rd Annual International Rosé Wine Festival in the Rockies takes place just in time for the summer!
Many people have the impression that Rosé is nothing more than a diluted red, or remember the overly sweet White Zinfandel from the 1970s. This is a misconception — Rosés are produced from the same grape varietals as more full-bodied reds, but the juice is only allowed to ferment with the grape skins for a few days, giving Rosés delicate hues ranging from light peach to deep pink. Rosé wine consumption in the U.S. is still growing and enjoying a surge in popularity, especially for summer due to its lighter body and food-friendliness, and many more producers are now releasing their own Rosés. Past Festival exhibitors include Ponzi Vineyards, Chêne Bleu, Presuqu'ile, Buglioni, Schramsberg and Henri Gaillard Rosé Côtes, to name just a few.
The annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival offers wine enthusiasts the chance to sample over sixty new releases to kick off the summer Rosé drinking season. Attendees will enjoy wine tastings accompanied by gourmet food samplings and live jazz music. There will also be vendors and a silent auction to benefit There With Care®, a charity which provides a wide range of thoughtful and fundamental services to children and families during the critical phase of a medical crisis.
The Omni Interlocken Resort will offer a limited number of rooms at a special festival rate of $129 per night. Call 303-438-6600 for reservations.
Tickets are now on sale. $70 general admission, $100 VIP.
Visit http://drinkpinkvino.com/
Contact
Christopher J. Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
***@winecountrynetwork.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse