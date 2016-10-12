 
ASA Continues to Expand its Global Efforts to Educate and Credential Business Valuers

 
 
RESTON, Va. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) announces continued efforts to expand its business valuation education and credentialing programs globally in response to a growing demand towards new international ethics and valuation standards, regulator concerns and the need for educated and proven professionals. ASA stands ready to meet this demand.

As the leading provider of business valuation education and credentialing programs around the world, ASA is uniquely positioned to offer superior educational offerings due to its long-standing organizational history, established program development teams, network of leading practicing member expert instructors/presenters/thought-leaders and strategic partnerships with its international chapters and compeer organizations.

"Servicing the needs of members and allied professionals from more than 75 countries and growing is a top priority for the Society" says Jim Hirt, ASA CEO.

ASA's annual Advanced Business Valuation Conference has become the profession's leading source for BV education and continues to draw attendees from around the world, due to its educational sessions, networking and newly added option to attend remotely via online live streaming. ASA specialty conferences like the Fair Value Conference and recent European Valuation Conference, serve to inform valuers on the latest trends or regional developments. ASA publications like Business Valuation Review™ and new Special Topics-Technical Papers provide important guidance and recommended best-practices. ASA's new Business Valuation Educational Webinar Series (http://www.appraisers.org/Disciplines/Business-Valuation/...) features presentations by leading practitioners and experts and focuses on cutting edge topics.

ASA educational courses are available via in-person, online or OnDemand, including ASA's Business Valuation Principles of Valuation courses (BV201 - BV204), Intangible Assets (IA) courses (BV301 and BV302) and the new Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations™ (CEIV™)1 course (BV401). ASA also hosts private onsite courses for large appraisal/accounting firms and government agencies around the world. Courses are continually updated to meet the changing needs of the profession, including development of curriculum addressing new international ethics and valuation standards and international-centric content currently in progress.

ASA's credentialing programs includes the profession's most recognized and respected credential—the Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA)—Business Valuation Designation Program and the new Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations™ (CEIV™) Certification Program (http://www.appraisers.org/credentials/ceiv-certification). ASA is also the only valuation professional organization offering the advanced Intangible Asset (IA) Specialty Designation Program. Various paths to completing the Society's credentialing programs are available, including challenge or equivalency options for experienced valuers.

International business valuers or firms seeking more information about ASA, including educational grants and member-only discounts and benefits, or international compeer organizations seeking educational partnerships can visit ASA online at www.appraisers.org, e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org or call +1 703-478-2228.

American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

1 The trademarks CEIV and CERTIFIED IN ENTITY AND INTANGIBLE VALUATIONS are owned by Corporate and Intangibles Valuation Organization, LLC, and are used under license agreements between Corporate and Intangibles Valuation Organization, LLC and RICS, ASA and AICPA.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
