Buck Baits, LLC Introduces Estrus Max™ Lab Certified Peak Estrogen Doe Urine When Results Matter

Buck Baits, LLC introduces a first in the hunting industry, Estrus Max™; patented process and independent laboratory tested product. A true doe estrus product collected only when does are in peak heat making it a best in class product.
 
 
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- A new first for the hunting scent collection industry, and using a patented process collection technique,  Estrus Max™ doe urine is formulated using whitetail herds, leading whitetail reproductive veterinarians, and an independent laboratory. The techniques and synchronization protocols stimulates does into their PEAK HEAT estrous cycle. Once a does has achieved peak heat, urine batches are sampled and certifed for their peak estrogen levels. Once reached we bottle fresh Estrus Max™.

"This is our most sought after and best selling product. Hunters are raving about the effectiveness of this product. This past season hunter who purchased have successfully harvested mature bucks, bucks showing up in areas where previously there was little to no activity, experienced activity and responses from placements, and many mature bucks never seen in areas before on trail cams.  Results do matter and when you spend hard earned money on a product and the cost to hunt, you want results. We feel our price point is a great value and help ensure our customers get a best in class product and experiece.," states Julie Reaume, Director.

To Achieve Estrus Max™ a Radioimmunoassay (RIA) test is conducted and uses a polyclonal antibody raised against estrogen. The antibody cross reacts with a number of estrogens to include estrone and estriol. Units are measured in pg/ml. The urines collected to make Estrus Max are in the range of 30 to 130 pg of estrogen in 1 ml.

Research done in whitetail deer show that natural peak heat estrogen levels are between 30-50 pg/ml. Our synchronization protocol (not the industry standard CIDRs – cervical implant drug release and PMSG) and testing protocol is all new to the scent industry.

Through this process we can ensure peak estrogen urine is collected every day so we can package and ship fresh to you and retailers at any time throughout the year.

What is the difference between estrus doe in heat urine currently on the market and Estrus Max™ estrogen certified urine?

Regular estrus urine (doe urine currently on the market) is collected pre, peak and post rut.   A doe cycles (is in peak heat for 24 hours) every 21 days and you mix that together for your regular estrus sold.

Estrus Max™  is a true estrus product collected only when does are in peak heat making it a best in class product on the market today.

You can purchase Estrus Max at http://www.Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and ask for it at your local sporting goods retailars.   Sporting goods dealers can purchase through Buck Baits, LLC distributor Kinseys Inc too.


About Buck Baits, LLC

Buck Baits, LLC is a manufacturer specializing in selling a variety of premium hunting related accessories and consumer good products. Buck Baits, LLC products will be sold to specialty and boutique retail locations, distributors, catalogs, e-commerce websites, department stores, mid-tier retailers, grocery and consumer goods retail locations and sporting goods stores. Consumers can find Buck Baits, LLC products on their website at http://www.BuckBaits.com

