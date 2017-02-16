HONEY RIVER to perform TONIGHT at Hotel Cafe- LA

Honey River will take to the second stage with their Country/Americana sweet blend of harmonies and melodies- Southern California style.

Contact

Honey River

Jenn Mitchell- PR

847-693-0455

***@honeyrivermusic.com Honey RiverJenn Mitchell- PR847-693-0455

End

--HONEY RIVER at The Hotel Cafe- Second Stage at 8:00PM.1623 1/2 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.* Tickets are available at the door.* This is a 21+ show.is a band from Southern California, that evokes the spirit of the great sound and songs that came before it, in the early Seventies. With 24 year oldsinging the newly written stories of our time, HONEY RIVER takes the listener on a familiar ride, but with new paint and wheels.adds his songwriting and producer talents, as well as his high harmonies, and strong guitar playing. All of the songs were written in either Nashville, or Los Angeles, infusing the heart and soul of country music and singer/songwriter greats, such as The Eagles, Jackson Browne, The Band, Kris Kristofferson, etc.HONEY RIVER'S third band member is the multi instrumentalistwhose vast musical talents can only be matched by the time spent with the Great Levon Helm, of The Band, in Woodstock, NY.Together,is HONEY RIVER- a sweet, flowing trip, heard through great songs, voices and music.MATT CERMANSKI- The Voice, guitars, harmonica.JOEY SYKES - Guitars, vocals, mandolin.STEPHAN HOVSEPIAN - Guitars, mandolin, fiddle, vocals.