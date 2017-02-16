 
News By Tag
* Matt Cermanski
* Honey River
* Joey Sykes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

HONEY RIVER to perform TONIGHT at Hotel Cafe- LA

Honey River will take to the second stage with their Country/Americana sweet blend of harmonies and melodies- Southern California style.
 
 
www.HoneyRiverMusic.com
www.HoneyRiverMusic.com
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Come see local music that appeals on an international level tonight!

HONEY RIVER at The Hotel Cafe- Second Stage at 8:00PM.

1623 1/2 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.

* Tickets are available at the door.
* This is a 21+ show.

HONEY RIVER is a band from Southern California, that evokes the spirit of the great sound and songs that came before it, in the early Seventies. With 24 year old Matt Cermanski singing the newly written stories of our time, HONEY RIVER takes the listener on a familiar ride, but with new paint and wheels.

Joey Sykes adds his songwriting and producer talents, as well as his high harmonies, and strong guitar playing. All of the songs were written in either Nashville, or Los Angeles, infusing the heart and soul of country music and singer/songwriter greats, such as The Eagles, Jackson Browne, The Band, Kris Kristofferson, etc.

HONEY RIVER'S third band member is the multi instrumentalist Stephan Hovsepian, whose vast musical talents can only be matched by the time spent with the Great Levon Helm, of The Band, in Woodstock, NY.

Together, this is HONEY RIVER- a sweet, flowing trip, heard through great songs, voices and music.

http://www.honeyrivermusic.com
MATT CERMANSKI- The Voice, guitars, harmonica.
JOEY SYKES - Guitars, vocals, mandolin.
STEPHAN HOVSEPIAN - Guitars, mandolin, fiddle, vocals.

Contact
Honey River
Jenn Mitchell- PR
847-693-0455
***@honeyrivermusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@honeyrivermusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Matt Cermanski, Honey River, Joey Sykes
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Honey River PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share