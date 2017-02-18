Country(s)
Strike Force Energy: The Mission is Never Done
As a Veteran Owned and American made liquid energy drink additive company, continues their mission by supporting others. Continuing their mission that no one is left behind.
Sean Matson, Co-Founder, and President said this "Our commitment to these groups is that we are partners in this. We are here not only to donate 10% of sales generated by these organization, but we are also here ensure their success. To date the organizations that we have partnered with support; veterans, police officers & their families, and even fitness."
One of the organizations is Blue Lives Matter with over 1.4 Million followers on their Facebook page, here is what they have to say: "The money is being put directly into our membership program. Part of the membership program is to include other veteran-owned businesses. We want to give our supporters a way to help provide police officers with a life-saving tool like the RATS Tourniquet with the money raised from their membership dues, but also provide a way to support the veteran community as well by giving them access to exclusive discounts to dozens of veteran and law enforcement owned companies. We are honored to be working with Strike Force Energy in this venture. By teaming with your business, we believe we can do great things for the law enforcement and veteran communities. Join the membership page here. Thank you again for your commitment to law enforcement!"
After serval years of military service, the owners of Strike Force Energy knew there was another way to support worthwhile causes. Are you tired of "trash can" energy drinks, and finally ready to enjoy the "Flavor of Freedom" with Strike Force Energy? Enjoy the freedom to add Strike Force to any beverage for an increased alertness without the jitters or crash. Available on Amazon.com or at StrikeForceEnergy.com
