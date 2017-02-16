News By Tag
* Golf
* Charity
* Orlando
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rebuilding Together Orlando to Host its 2nd Annual Rebuilding Together Charity Golf Tournament
Proceeds to benefit the renovations needs of homes for very low income families, seniors, and veterans.
Every home project that RTO and its volunteers undertake is unique with specific needs and scope of work. Once deployed, the volunteer team do everything from yard cleanup and painting to skilled plumbing, electrical systems, and flooring repairs. Renovations include general weatherization efforts, and the installation of windows, doors, grab bars, handrails, and smoke detectors. The project teams have even repaired or replaced roofs on homes and community facilities. As Central Florida communities are revitalized, the result is a lasting impression and life-changing experience for our volunteers and the families and individuals that we help.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are 5.2 million homeowners who live in deteriorating, physically inadequate homes that threaten their wellbeing. Therefore, the demand for RTO's services continues to grow as limited income homeowners are faced with diminishing resources, and must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs. RTO's projects are embraced by community leaders and local corporate partners as a way of bringing immediate impact to veterans in the Orlando area.
"Rebuilding Together Orlando is proud to support very low-income homeowners and to make a sustainable impact in our community," says RTO Executive Director Ed Green. Since 2002, Rebuilding Together Orlando has brought volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of the growing population of low-income homeowners in need, completing over 35 critical home repair projects each year.
---
About Rebuilding Together Orlando (RTO) – RTO is a not-for-profit organization which helps low-income seniors, veterans, families with children, and disabled homeowners with repairs to make their homes comfortable, safe, healthy and dry in Central Florida. For more information please visit www.rtorlando.org or call 407.898.3777.
Media Contact
Rebuilding Together Orlando
Alaina Casioppo
alaina@rtorlando.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse