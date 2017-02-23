 

CollectAtAuction.com, hosting a network of dot-com web addresses, will deliver brand promise, promote understanding and ensure recall

Curated domain names map a Los Angeles fine art auction online and on mobile.
 
MISSIonLINES: 4,000+ dot-com addresses are curated to brand the TrustedBest.com
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1999 MISSIonLINES began to assemble a portfolio of dot-com marketing addresses to connect fine art with luxuries. Today, with holdings exceeding 4,000 dot-com domain names in an all-inclusive portfolio, these compelling web addresses complement virtually everything of quality, from travel - to investments - to insurance. The MISSIonLINES.com trademark (combining 'mission' with 'online') was registered by Aldis Browne Fine Arts, Inc. to associate only outstanding products, services and lifestyles. On Saturday February 25th Clark's Fine Arts and Auctioneers, Inc. in Van Nuys will launch an inaugural MISSIonLINE platform to assure buyers of the TrustedBest.com:


MISSIonLINES' links to this sale:

    Previews: CollectAtAuction.com

    Catalog index: CollectTheBest.com

    Online bidding registration: AuctionTheBest.com

Direct web addresses for these important lots are equally easy to remember:

    African art: collectafricanart.com

    Charles Arnoldi: collectcaliforniaartists.com

    Francis Bacon: collectbritishart.com

    Larry Bell: collectcontemporaryart.com

    Guy Dill: collectwatercolors.com

    Charles and Ray Eames: collectclassicfurniture.com

    Mary Frank: collectsculpture.com

    Alberto Giacometti: collectprints.com

    Robert Graham: collectLAart.com

    Raul Guererro: collectcaliforniaart.com

    Shane Guffogg: collectcaliforniapaintings.com

    Ed Moses: collectLosAngelesart.com

    Richard Neutra: architecturalbest.com

    Robert Rauschenberg: collectphotographs.com

    Alexis Smith: collectworksonpaper.com

    Peter Fishe Reed: collect19thcenturyart.com

    Mark di Suvero: collectdrawings.com

A number of these lots will be offered without reserve.

Viewing: Tuesday, February 21st to Friday, February 24th 10 am - 5 pm and
Saturday, February 25th - doors open at 10 am, auction at noon.

Telephone bidding can be arranged at 818 783-3052. Bid online at AuctionTheBest.com

Clark's Fine Art & Auctioneers Inc., 7011 Hayvenhurst Avenue (Space A), Van Nuys, CA 91406 ClarkArt.com  Telephone 818 783-3052  Fax 818 783-3162

Contact
The MISSIonLINES.com Project
(310) 403-0444
missionlines@gmail.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12621835/1
Source:Missionlines.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Branding, Marketing, Domain Names, Web Addresses, PR, Recall, Art, Auction, Los Angeles, Business
Industry:Arts, Business, Finance, Mobile, Multimedia
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
Aldis Browne Fine Arts, Inc. News



