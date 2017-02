Curated domain names map a Los Angeles fine art auction online and on mobile.

MISSIonLINES: 4,000+ dot-com addresses are curated to brand the TrustedBest.com

End

-- In 1999 MISSIonLINES began to assemble a portfolio of dot-com marketing addresses to connect fine art with luxuries. Today, with holdings exceeding 4,000 dot-com domain names in an all-inclusive portfolio, these compelling web addresses complement virtually everything of quality, from travel - to investments - to insurance. Thetrademark (combining 'mission' with 'online') was registered by Aldis Browne Fine Arts, Inc. to associate only outstanding products, services and lifestyles. On Saturday February 25th Clark's Fine Arts and Auctioneers, Inc. in Van Nuys will launch an inaugural MISSIonLINE platform to assure buyers of the TrustedBest.com MISSIonLINES' links to this sale:Direct web addresses for these important lots are equally easy to remember:: collectart.com: collectartists.com: collectart.com: collectart.com: collect.com: collectfurniture.com: collect.com: collect.com: collectart.com: collectart.com: collectpaintings.com: collectart.com: architectural.com: collect.com: collecton.com: collectart.com: collect.comA number of these lots will be offered without reserve.Viewing: Tuesday, February 21st to Friday, February 24th 10 am - 5 pm andSaturday, February 25th - doors open at 10 am, auction at noon.Telephone bidding can be arranged at 818 783-3052. Bid online at AuctionTheBest.com),ClarkArt.com Telephone 818 783-3052 Fax 818 783-3162