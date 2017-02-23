Country(s)
CollectAtAuction.com, hosting a network of dot-com web addresses, will deliver brand promise, promote understanding and ensure recall
Curated domain names map a Los Angeles fine art auction online and on mobile.
MISSIonLINES' links to this sale:
Previews: CollectAtAuction.com
Catalog index: CollectTheBest.com
Online bidding registration: AuctionTheBest.com
Direct web addresses for these important lots are equally easy to remember:
African art: collectafricanart.com
Charles Arnoldi: collectcaliforniaartists.com
Francis Bacon: collectbritishart.com
Larry Bell: collectcontemporaryart.com
Guy Dill: collectwatercolors.com
Charles and Ray Eames: collectclassicfurniture.com
Mary Frank: collectsculpture.com
Alberto Giacometti: collectprints.com
Robert Graham: collectLAart.com
Raul Guererro: collectcaliforniaart.com
Shane Guffogg: collectcaliforniapaintings.com
Ed Moses: collectLosAngelesart.com
Richard Neutra: architecturalbest.com
Robert Rauschenberg: collectphotographs.com
Alexis Smith: collectworksonpaper.com
Peter Fishe Reed: collect19thcenturyart.com
Mark di Suvero: collectdrawings.com
A number of these lots will be offered without reserve.
Viewing: Tuesday, February 21st to Friday, February 24th 10 am - 5 pm and
Saturday, February 25th - doors open at 10 am, auction at noon.
Telephone bidding can be arranged at 818 783-3052. Bid online at AuctionTheBest.com
Clark's Fine Art & Auctioneers Inc., 7011 Hayvenhurst Avenue (Space A), Van Nuys, CA 91406 ClarkArt.com Telephone 818 783-3052 Fax 818 783-3162
The MISSIonLINES.com Project
(310) 403-0444
missionlines@
