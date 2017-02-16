 
David S. Henry Joins Kelley Kronenberg's Fort Lauderdale Office as a Partner

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, announced that David S. Henry has joined the firm's Fort Lauderdale office as a Partner. Mr. Henry focuses his practice on complex insurance defense litigation. He has extensive experience in both third party insurance litigation and first party property insurance defense litigation. He has also handled commercial litigation matters.

Mr. Henry has defended clients in a wide array of third party insurance and general liability claims. His experience in this area of law includes the defense of clients sued under theories of premises liability, negligent security, construction accident, construction defect, automobile and trucking litigation, product liability cases, toxic tort cases, medical malpractice, directors and officer's liability, professional malpractice, class action lawsuits, and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

In Mr. Henry's first party property insurance defense litigation practice, he focuses on coverage and bad faith litigation. Mr. Henry assists property insurers throughout Florida in all aspects of coverage disputes, where many of the claims involve sinkhole, windstorm, fire, mold, theft, and water losses.

Mr. Henry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor degree from St. John's University School of Law in Queens, New York. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, New York, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida as well as the United States District Courts for the Southern, Eastern, Western and Northern Districts of New York.

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

