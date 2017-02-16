News By Tag
2017 Texas Land Conservation Conference - REGISTER TODAY
In 2017, TLTC celebrates 21 years of the Texas Land Conservation Conference! Over 50 key industry leaders and experts will be selected and invited to present at this three-day event. Conference sessions will provide an insightful approach to crucial topics currently affecting land and water conservation in Texas. Session topics will cover water policy and conservation, conservation easements, private land stewardship and landowner engagement, conservation funding opportunities, coastal conservation, and much more. To streamline the expansive agenda, the conference will be broken into three breakouts allowing attendees to choose what information most interests them. Visit the conference website for the latest agenda updates.
We are proud to announce the 2017 Keynote Addresses will be given by Andrew Bowman, President of the Land Trust Alliance and Laura Huffman, Texas State Director for the Nature Conservancy.
For more information on the host organization, please visit: www.texaslandtrustcouncil.org.
The conference will host a variety of networking opportunities including the Off-Site Networking Dinner on Thursday evening at Threadgill's. The conference will also host the annual Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening at the Hilton Austin Airport. Breakfasts and a Luncheon, as well as many roundtable opportunities are featured throughout the program.
Anyone with an interest in land conservation should attend this important conference. Attendees will include landowners, conservation leaders and professionals, land trust board and staff members, appraisers, tax and real estate attorneys, land managers, public agency employees, conservation and mitigation bankers, and representatives of other land and water conservation or land-use related industries.
The conference will be held at the Hilton Austin Airport Hotel. For a complete agenda, list of speakers and to REGISTER ONLINE, please visit the https://www.regonline.com/
What is a land trust?
A land trust is a private, non-profit organization that works to conserve land for its natural, recreational, productive, scenic or historic value. Land trusts accomplish this largely by working with private landowners to either purchase or accept donations of land or conservation easements. Land trusts in Texas are engaged in a variety of conservation related activities including direct land and easement transaction negotiation, land stewardship, farm and ranchland preservation, environmental education, urban gardens, and habitat restoration.
What is a conservation easement?
A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust (or government entity) that places permanent restrictions on land use or development on a certain property in order to protect conservation, open space, or agricultural production values. For example, a conservation easement may prohibit further subdivision or commercial development on a property, yet allow for continued farming and ranching operations. Every conservation easement is unique and subject to conditions agreed upon by the landowner and the land trust holding the easement. Conservation easements are recognized for legal and tax purposes under Chapter 183 of the Texas Natural Resources Code and under Section 170 (h) of the Internal Revenue Service Code.
Conservation easements have become one of the most effective and commonly used land conservation tools in the country. Nationwide, local and regional land trusts hold thousands of conservation easements, protecting more than 16.7 Million acres of land. (Source: Land Trust Alliance 2015 Land Trust Census)
Texas Land Trust Council
The Texas Land Trust Council is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that builds and supports a strong, active coalition of more than 30 organizations working to conserve the lands and waters of Texas. We serve as a powerful voice for conservation to protect drinking water, Texas' iconic wildlife, and our rich natural and cultural heritage. Together and in partnership with private landowners and citizens, we work to ensure that the Texas landscape – rich in history, natural resources, breathtaking views and recreational opportunities – can be left intact for all of us today and for the future.
TLTC began in 1998 under the umbrella of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to serve as a support association for all land trusts in Texas. Today, TLTC is an independent organization that continues to enhance and promote the conservation efforts of Texas land trusts. Currently, there are more than 30 land trusts working throughout Texas. To date, land trusts have helped to conserve more than 1.7 million acres of farms, ranches, wildlife habitat, water resources, and natural areas across the great state of Texas. For more information, visit our website at: www.texaslandtrustcouncil.org
Contact
Innovation Event Management
***@iemshows.com
