The Ruffian Is Coming To North America – The First Ebike Chopper With Bosch Drive
Dream ebikes handcrafted in germany. Ruff cycles starts distribution of ebikes in north america.
To better serve our customers in North America, RUFF CYCLES has opened offices in the USA and Canada. "We are excited to announce this step of launching operations in this important market. THE RUFFIAN is particularly suited for North America's highly demanding customers for top quality products & services, performance and originality"
This timeless vintage-style eBike, based on an aluminum frame, is equipped with the latest Bosch eDrive technology. Mounted on Bosch Performance Line CX, THE RUFFIAN is the result of a "no-compromise approach" throughout the entire design process. "We wanted to create an eBike that expresses our passion. The result is a category of its own!" said Pero Desnica.
THE RUFFIAN is adapted to meet regulations and preferences of partners and customers in the USA and Canada. The first deliveries in North America are scheduled to start in June/July 2017.
"We are welcoming new dealers and customers to contact us now to check out THE RUFFIAN for themselves and to pre-order their RUFFIAN. It is a unique opportunity for dealers to attract new customers and to differentiate their store experience from competitors"
"THE RUFFIAN will change your perspective on eBikes, and bring back the pure joy of riding regardless of your playground characteristics"
