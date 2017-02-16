The Ruffian Is Coming To North America – The First Ebike Chopper With Bosch Drive

Dream ebikes handcrafted in germany. Ruff cycles starts distribution of ebikes in north america.

--from Regensburg, Germany, has established itself as the biggest brand for high quality custom bicycles, frames and components. While constantly innovating its product portfolio and services, RUFF Cycles created yet another big splash with the launch of its first eBike,, in October 2016 at one of the world's largest motorcycle shows, the INTERMOT in Cologne. Since then, THE RUFFIAN has attracted hundreds of bicycle-, eBike-, and motorcycle dealers, and will hit stores in Europe and Australia in March 2017.To better serve our customers in North America, RUFF CYCLES has opened offices in the USA and Canada. "We are excited to announce this step of launching operations in this important market. THE RUFFIAN is particularly suited for North America's highly demanding customers for top quality products & services, performance and originality"said Petar 'Pero' Desnica, Founder and CEO of RUFF CYCLES.This timeless vintage-style eBike, based on an aluminum frame, is equipped with the latesteDrive technology. Mounted on Bosch Performance Line CX, THE RUFFIAN is the result of a "no-compromise approach" throughout the entire design process.said Pero Desnica.THE RUFFIAN is adapted to meet regulations and preferences of partners and customers in the USA and Canada. The first deliveries in North America are scheduled to start in June/July 2017."We are welcoming new dealers and customers to contact us now to check out THE RUFFIAN for themselves and to pre-order their RUFFIAN. It is a unique opportunity for dealers to attract new customers and to differentiate their store experience from competitors"said Alexander Welbers, North America CEO.