February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Foster Care Advocates to Discuss Change-making in the Trump Era

 
 
Webinar: Trump is President: Now What?!
Webinar: Trump is President: Now What?!
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Foster Youth in Action, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to foster youth-led advocacy, is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. PST to discuss how foster youth can amplify their voices and fight for progress under the Trump administration.

During "Trump is President: Now What?!" viewers can learn about what is happening in the child welfare policy realm in Washington D.C., what it might mean for foster youth and how foster youth leaders are taking action.

"With a new administration, young leaders are rethinking how they organize and advocate to improve foster care at the local, state and federal levels. We want to create a forum to lift up their approaches and inspire even more positive change," said Matt Rosen, executive director of Foster Youth in Action.

The webinar will feature the following panelists: John Kelly, editor-in-chief of The Chronicle of Social Change; Mary Bisell, a partner at Child Focus; Haydee Cuza, former foster youth and current executive director of California Youth Connection; Nyeelah Inniss and Shaquita Olgetree of George EmpowerMEnt; and Anthony Simpson and Marcia Hopkins of the Juvenile Law Center.

You can register for the webinar at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4cae1afcc98a85a68c34be5d....

About Foster Youth in Action (FYA): FYA believes in the power of foster youth voice. Founded by California Youth Connection in 2008, Foster Youth in Action (FYA) organizes a grassroots network of foster youth-led groups through training, leadership opportunities, shared learning and advocacy. With 18 foster youth-driven partners in 17 states, FYA is the only national organization raising up and connecting independent, grassroots groups fighting to secure rights and opportunities that current and former foster youth deserve.  Learn more at www.fosteryouthaction.org.

