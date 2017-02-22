UPSL Announces Business Partnership with Datasource Background Screening Services

UPSL Teams with Datasource Corp., One of The Nation's Largest Providers of Background Checks

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce a business partnership with Datasource Background Screening Services.Both UPSL and Datasource are committed to providing safe and secure personnel screening for the league's diversified client base.As part of the partnership, all UPSL Member Clubs will have access to Datasource Background Screening Services full range of screening options.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to partner with Datsource Background Screening Services. Datasource is a leader in the background check industry and we look forward to working closely with Datasource for years to come as our Official Partner for the background check needs of our league and its clubs."Datasource Background Screening Services started more than 20 years ago as a locally-owned county reporting agency which has since established a nationwide network of search markets and offers more than 60 different background checks.Datasource Representative John Pannebaker said, "I am excited to partner with the UPSL and its teams to help everyone understand this important piece of team and league operations, along with working to keep everyone's club organization safe and secure from risk as they continue to grow across the country over the coming years."The UPSL is in more than 12 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and staff.Datasource Background Screening Services is a nationwide leader in local, national and international background checks. Datasource is a full-service background check company, handling screenings and investigations plus drug screening services and driving records.Contact:John Pannebakerjohnp@datasourcecorp.comDirect: 816-622-8123http://www.datasourcecorp.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague