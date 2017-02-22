 
News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

UPSL Announces Business Partnership with Datasource Background Screening Services

UPSL Teams with Datasource Corp., One of The Nation's Largest Providers of Background Checks
 
 
UPSL_Datasource
UPSL_Datasource
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce a business partnership with Datasource Background Screening Services.

Both UPSL and Datasource are committed to providing safe and secure personnel screening for the league's diversified client base.

As part of the partnership, all UPSL Member Clubs will have access to Datasource Background Screening Services full range of screening options.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to partner with Datsource Background Screening Services. Datasource is a leader in the background check industry and we look forward to working closely with Datasource for years to come as our Official Partner for the background check needs of our league and its clubs."

Datasource Background Screening Services started more than 20 years ago as a locally-owned county reporting agency which has since established a nationwide network of search markets and offers more than 60 different background checks.

Datasource Representative John Pannebaker said, "I am excited to partner with the UPSL and its teams to help everyone understand this important piece of team and league operations, along with working to keep everyone's club organization safe and secure from risk as they continue to grow across the country over the coming years."

The UPSL is in more than 12 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and staff.

About Datasource Background Screening Services:

Datasource Background Screening Services is a nationwide leader in local, national and international background checks. Datasource is a full-service background check company, handling screenings and investigations plus drug screening services and driving records.

Contact:
John Pannebaker
johnp@datasourcecorp.com
Direct: 816-622-8123
http://www.datasourcecorp.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Business
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 22, 2017
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share