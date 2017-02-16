News By Tag
Innovaccer Launched Comprehensive Platform to Optimise the 7 Stages of VBR at HIMSS 2017 - Datashop
Innovaccer Inc., a Silicon Valley-Headquartered Healthcare platform company, successfully launched the enhanced version of its proprietary platform Datashop.
Datashop provides value-focused organizations with scalable technology and 45+ pre-built connectors to smoothly integrate and standardize clinical data, claims data, and other operational healthcare data streams from multiple different EHRs, claims and billing systems including the likes of Epic, Cerner, Mckesson, Allscripts, etc. The Datashop Integration engine brings all the data, after which it is structured, cleaned and standardized in HL7 format.
Building toward the myriad requirements on the road to Value Based Reimbursements (VBR), Datashop provides a holistic Population Health Management suite that helps care teams have a dynamic view of all the patient and disease registries, identify the at-risk population, stratify according to several customisable and pre-defined guidelines, and improve on contract specified quality measures basis powerful inpatient census views. Datashop also provides care coordination and chronic care management modules with automated work queues to allow caregivers to strategize and generate smart care plans for patients.
Innovaccer launched the enhanced Datashop at HIMSS'17 and shared the success stories of its customers at the speaker session on "7 Stages of Value-based Reimbursement"
"Our solution roadmap helps healthcare providers on their digital journey to value-based care. Datashop facilitates automated technology support to reduce administrative load and customers can get up and running in minutes and stay running, by taking advantage of the future-ready scalable technology,"
Datashop is now one-stop comprehensive solution to VBR offering bi-directional interoperability to enhance network utilization by empowering the administration with cost driver analysis, efficient referral management, medication adherence reports, and network leakages reports and tracking.
Innovaccer is exhibiting Datashop at Booth # 6179-31 in Population Care Management Center at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando. To know more about Datashop, join the Innovaccer team at HIMSS (http://www.innovaccer.com/
