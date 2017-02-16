Country(s)
Commonwealth Honda 2016 President's Award Winner
"It's a privilege to recognize Honda's outstanding President's Award recipient," said John Mendel, executive vice president of the Auto Division for Honda. This dealership demonstrated the highest levels of excellence across the full spectrum of their operations.
"By consistently delivering outstanding customer experiences, Commonwealth Honda and its entire team proved they are worthy of being a President's Award recipient," Mendel said.
"This is a great honor that American Honda has bestowed on us. This great achievement was made possible by the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our team members: sales, Service, parts, office staff, janitorial & cashiers.
"Every one of them has made us the proud recipients of American Honda's coveted President's Award," said Charlie Daher, Owner.
