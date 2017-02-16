News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
iStrat Analytics Announces the Release of Personnel Synergies Web and Mobile
Personnel Synergies leverages various SAP technologies to deliver a complete Solution for Placement Services, this include various KPI's relevant to the candidate management process. Personnel Synergies will also accommodate a variety of (back-end) source systems including the powerful SAP Business One ERP solution as well as legacy applications, databases and csv files. Personnel Synergies further provide recruiters with rapid candidate identification, assessment and deployment capabilities and manages the end-to-end hiring process by providing Analytics at each stage thereby enabling actionable insight .
"Personnel Synergies, coupled with the powerful integrated Business One functionalities provide organizations with a compelling solution for both their Candidate Management and cross organizational integration challenges."
"We looked at the challenges for recruitment companies. You have projects that need resources and you need to find among your resume data, candidates with very specific competencies and determine through interviews if they are suitable for your project. This immediate access to the relevant data you need greatly improves the process when looking for the right candidate." said Marty Kerluck, Sales Director, of iStrat Solutions. "Our solution provides users with both an efficient analytics tool but also the ability to manage the entire recruitment process."
About iStrat Analytics iStrat Analytics is focused on providing SAP Business Analytics consulting services to enterprises of various sizes across multiple industry sectors. Specializing in SAP consulting and solutions, we are a member of the SAP Open Ecosystem Program and is a SAP Development partner. iStrat Analytics is committed to providing clients with innovative and strategic analytic solutions that act as a differentiator in complex business environments.
Learn more about iStrat Analytics and personnel Synergies by visiting http://istratanalytics.com/
Source: iStrat Analytics 1-800-782-1790
Contact
Marty Kerluck
1-800-782-1790
mkerluck@istratsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse