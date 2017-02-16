Top Debt Relief Company CuraDebt Resolves IRS Tax Debt of Clients

Clients Praise Top Debt Relief Company CuraDebt for Resolution of IRS Tax Debts

-- Top debt relief company CuraDebt has announces their successful resolutions of IRS tax debt of clients across the nation. Thousands of individuals, families and small businesses have been helped by CuraDebt get through troubling tax issues like failure to file tax returns, incorrect tax return preparation, failure to make timely estimated tax payments, under-withholding, unpaid payroll taxes and other tax issues.CuraDebt stresses that it is very important to consider not that certifications but as well as overall quality of service when choosing a tax debt relief company who will represent for you. A reputable agency will be able to give a numerous options available in resolving tax debts such as:An agreement is made between IRS and the taxpayer to resolve tax liabilities for a reduced amount.When taxpayers who owe high amounts of tax debts are incapable of paying a lump sum, installment agreements enable them to make payments in smaller, more manageable amounts.First time taxpayers can avail of penalty abatements which are typically tied to an installment agreement.The IRS may halt collections if a tax payer is in extreme economic hardship like when the expenses exceed the income.Statute expiration ends the collection liability rights of the government.Money out of an asset is used to pay your tax debts owed to the IRS.CuraDebt relays that they have provided a wide range of custom tax solutions to resolve various tax complications of their clients.CuraDebt itinerates that they see to it that their clients get the most favorable tax resolution based on their unique situation or financial portfolio.CuraDebt employs their three phased approach in resolving tax issues. The first phase is the investigation. CuraDebt's tax professional will request immediate stay of enforcement with the state or IRS when necessary. Projections are made according to current and future financials. The master tax file is obtained and reviewed to determine the best possible resolution along with the detailed advantages and disadvantages of each recommendation.Second, CuraDebt states that they enforce compliance to make sure any missing tax returns or mistakes are being filed an amended.The last phase is the implementation of the recommended resolution to finally resolve the State or IRS tax issue.CuraDebt confides that they have numerous CuraDebt reviews from real customers on various websites such as Customer Lobby, Shopper Approved and Trust Pilot. They have a good standing rating from the Online Business Bureau (OBB) and HonestE Online. They have also been rated number one Tax Debt Relief Company by Top Consumer Reviews. They are a member of the National Association of Tax Resolution Companies, National Association of Tax Professionals and American Society of Tax Problem Solvers.Being in the business nationwide since 2000, they have the most qualified and experienced team in the industry. CuraDebt's team comprises of previous IRS employees, special agents, tax attorneys, certified public accountants, federal and state tax experts among others.If you need a qualified tax expert for tax woes call 1-877-999-0486.Below is CuraDebt's information for your reference.