Reinventing Retail: New Boutique for Babies and Kids Opens in Montreal's Lachine Borough

Tremendous value created for families in Metropolitan Montreal

New Baby and Kids Store in Montréal

-- Raymond Enone Services Inc. dba RayEnone.ca is pleased to announce the completion of renovation work at their retail space on 1470 Notre-Dame, Lachine, QC H8S 2E1. The new children's boutique was designed by Carrie Chubey and Stephanie Croteau of Atelier Lux Design.The launch of the new boutique provides tremendous value to shoppers in the Lachine area and Metropolitan Montréal. The boutique serves children aged 0-7 years old. It is located 13 minutes away from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and 26 minutes away from Downtown Montréal. Lachine is located in the southwest portion of the Montréal Island, between the Borough of LaSalle, and the City of Dorval.The multi-brand boutique carries innovative brands such as Appaman and Pediped. Other items you can find in the store include cloth diapers and maternity clothing. The boutique also sells products online on its website.As Spring and Summer 2017 is fast approching, it is expected that pregnant women and their partners, parents and guardians with kids, grandparents, and gift shoppers would take advantage of this amazing new service in the Lachine area.For more information, visit our website at RayEnone.ca