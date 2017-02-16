News By Tag
Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a plumbing company with prime real estate space
The Business provides plumbing repair, replacement and installation both above and below ground. The Business has top-notch technicians and an impressive reputation with its clients; it is recognized as a preferred plumbing services supplier by a big box hardware store. Clients include property management companies, condo associations and park districts.
The Business can be expanded through more focused marketing efforts that increase brand awareness online. Further, the Business can leverage its reputation with existing clients and get referrals to other potential clients.
Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
