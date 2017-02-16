 
Industry News





Newhaven Court at Clearview to host presentation on hearing loss

Free hearing screenings provided after audiologist Dr. Nicole Schott speaks
 
 
Dr. Nicole Schott
BUTLER, Pa. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Newhaven Court at Clearview senior living community will host a presentation on hearing loss and offer free hearing screenings on Feb. 28.

    Dr. Nicole Schott of Swift Audiology in Pittsburgh will speak during the presentation, which is open to the public and will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the senior community at 100 Newhaven Lane in Butler.

    "We feel this will be an excellent opportunity for our seniors and those who are interested in this important topic to learn about hearing loss and how it affects your quality of life," said Kathy Roudybush, Lifestyles Director at Newhaven Court at Clearview. "We appreciate Dr. Schott taking time to address this issue in our community."

    Dr. Schott received her Doctorate in Audiology and Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology and Audiology from West Virginia University. During her time at WVU, she served as the Special Olympics and Service Committee Chair for the Student Academy of Audiology.

    Dr. Schott earned the 2013 Outstanding Graduate and William G. Monahan awards for her outstanding scholarship, leadership, and service. She has dedicated her career to diagnosing, treating and managing hearing loss and balance disorders in patients of all ages.

    Swift Audiology has been helping people hear better for over 28 years. Swift Audiology's experienced doctors of audiology and Pennsylvania-certified hearing instrument specialists help patients navigate through the confusion and frustration of hearing loss and obtain a personalized hearing solution that is private, customized and affordable.

    To RSVP call 724.524.2209, and be sure to visit www.integracare.com.

