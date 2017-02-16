Management Expert Scott MacDonald's New Business Memoir Saving Investa Wins Bronze Axiom Award

San Diego corporate management and leadership expert Scott MacDonald's business memoir, Saving Investa, has been named the Bronze winner in the 2017 Axiom Business Book Awards

Saving Investa

Contact

Paula Margulies

***@san.rr.com Paula Margulies

End

-- San Diego corporate management and leadership expert Scott MacDonald's business memoir,(ISBN 978-1-68102-080-8has been named the third place (Bronze) winner in the 2017 Axiom Business Book Awards 'Business Commentary' categoryNow in its 10year, the Axiom Business Book Awards are intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary business books and their creators, with the understanding that business people are an information-hungry segment of the population, eager to learn about great new books that will inspire them and help them improve their careers and businesses.recounts MacDonald's efforts to save an Australian commercial real estate property company with $9 billion in assets purchased by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund investors in 2007. As he deals with this perilous and oftentimes impossible-seeming task, MacDonald also explores his own personal journey from his days as a financially struggling student raised by a single mother in Chicago to his position as a renowned management leader in the world of commercial real estate. Also included at the end of the book is a list of the 25 most valuable lessons MacDonald learned in his long and successful career in corporate turn-arounds.Set in Sydney in 2008,begins when Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund investors give management leader Scott MacDonald the herculean task of turning around Australia's Investa Property Group, one of Australia's largest commercial real estate companies. Although he first resists, MacDonald ultimately agrees to the assignment and soon finds himself mired in the financial dealings of a company swamped with debt and mismanaged by its associates. As he moves Investa through painful but necessary department house-cleaning and massive debt-restructuring, MacDonald also flashes back to the key moments of his life as a young boy in Chicago and, later, a struggling college student and factory worker, that helped him develop the courage and strength needed to undertake the task of revitalizing the floundering Investa Corporation.Like Alfred P. Sloan, Jr.'sand Jan Carlzon'sis a rich, layered narrative that describes the stamina, grit, and determination – along with vision and creativity – that rebuilding a failing organization requires. In addition,provides personal insight into the author's past, so that the reader understands the foundations MacDonald developed over the years that prepared him for his roles as a management leader and turnaround expert. The book is a must-read for those who are interested in business leadership and restructuring and for students who would like to learn more about the skills required to successfully navigate the turbulent waters of corporate management."It's an honor to receive this award for," said MacDonald. "It was a challenge to portray the high drama of a corporate turnaround during the global financial crisis set against a very personal story. I appreciate the recognition provided by the Best Book Awards."Scott MacDonald is the former Chairman and CEO of Investa Property Group and has worked in the real estate industry for more than 40 years, serving as Chief Executive Officer or President of five operating companies. He has developed specialized expertise in corporate management and leadership, as well as formulating and executing corporate repositioning. MacDonald also is the founder of MacDonaldscholars.com, a program for universities that raises money and awards scholarships to needy students. Scott holds a B.A. in Political Science from Indiana University and an M.A.in City and Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina. He currently resides in Del Mar, California.For more information on the author orplease visit www.authorscottmacdonald.com.For further information, please contact:Paula Margulies Communications8145 Borzoi WaySan Diego, CA 92129paula@paulamargulies.comwww.paulamargulies.com858-538-2047