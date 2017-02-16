 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Freezing Fat With Coolsculpting, Leading Medical Spa Erasable Inc Of Tampa Expands Service Offerings

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Erasable Inc. is a leading medical spa in Tampa Bay with a reputation for exceptional service. The practice recently expanded their capabilities by adding the award-winning CoolSculpting non-invasive fat reduction technology to their practice.

"We are proud of our ability to help our patients erase unwanted aesthetic features such as tattoo ink, hair, wrinkles and now with CoolSculpting, excess body fat," said Loretta Zanetti, ARNP. The CoolSculpting procedure is a non-surgical, clinically proven procedure that selectively reduces unwanted fat using a patented cooling technology and is cleared by the FDA. The CoolSculpting procedure works by gently cooling targeted fat cells in the body to induce a natural, controlled elimination of fat cells without affecting surrounding tissue, and the treated fat cells are gone for good. "At Erasable Inc., we want to give our patients results and an experience that go above and beyond their expectations. CoolSculpting combined with the personalized attention of Erasable Inc. providers is why so many patients choose us."

ABOUT ERASABLE INC.

Erasable Inc. (http://www.erasablemedspa.com) is a leading veteran owned and operated medical spa in Tampa, Florida that offers a variety of aesthetic procedures including laser tattoo removal, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, injectables, PICO Genesis treatments, facials, and peels. All procedures are exclusively performed by medical providers licensed in the state of Florida.


Erasable Inc. offers free consultations to all patients as well as discounts to active duty military, veterans, and law enforcement with proof of ID. To schedule your free consultation, call (813) 333-9971 or email info@erasablemedspa.com. Erasable Inc. is located at 4150 N. Armenia Avenue, Suite 201, Tampa, FL 33607.
