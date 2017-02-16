News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Centrify Analytics Service Stops Breaches in Real-time Based on User Behavior
New solution uses machine learning to assess risk and provide real-time, actionable access decisions
According to a new Forrester study (http://www.centrify.com/
Breaking the cycle of breach
Centrify gives IT the power to break the cycle of account exploitation and impersonation, to stop attacks that lead to data breaches. Not only are anomalous access requests stopped in real time, but potentially compromised accounts are flagged and elevated to IT's attention — speeding analysis and greatly minimizing the effort required to assess risk across today's hybrid IT environment. And, arming IT with machine learning frees them from manually creating policy across all their endpoints, apps, sites, services and resources.
Balancing security and optimal end-user experience
Building security policy for employees, contractors, partners and privileged IT users has typically favored security over user experience. Behavior-
"By tailoring security policy to each individual's behavior and automatically flagging risky behavior, we're helping IT professionals minimize the risk of being breached — with immediate visibility into account risk, without poring over millions of log files and massive amounts of historical data," said Bill Mann, chief product officer at Centrify. "And thanks to our broad set of enforcement points that include endpoints, applications and IT infrastructure, we can enforce risk-based policy in real time, at the point of access. This means high-risk threats can be blocked, while low-risk users get authorized access to apps, privileged credentials, or privileged sessions."
Risk-based access gives IT new insights through risk scoring for end and privileged users to control policy and what action should be taken for a given risk level. Examples of risk-based access include:
· Single sign-on (SSO) (https://www.centrify.com/
· Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) (https://www.centrify.com/
· MFA for outsourced IT: If an attacker attempts to leverage an outsourced IT credential from an unknown or previously unseen device, access can be blocked entirely, stopping the attack before it can gain traction.
Since this new service is part of the Centrify Identity Services Platform, customers can implement risk-based policy across their boundaryless hybrid enterprise of endpoints, cloud applications, IaaS, and IT servers and resources for more detailed heuristics — and more effective policy. Available as an add-on to Centrify Identity Service and Centrify Privilege Service, the service is a natural extension of Centrify's adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, adding machine learning that both eases configuration for IT and eliminates constant MFA challenges to simplify end user access.
Learn more about Centrify's Analytics Service or start a trial on the Centrify solutions site (https://www.centrify.com/
About Centrify
Centrify redefines security from a legacy static perimeter-based approach to protecting millions of scattered connections in a boundaryless hybrid enterprise. As the only industry recognized leader in both Privileged Identity Management and Identity-as-
The Breach Stops Here.
###
Centrify is a registered trademark and Centrify Server Suite, Centrify Privilege Service and Centrify Identity Service are trademarks of Centrify Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact
Nirmala Dsouza
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse