News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doggie Don't® Launching Audible and Humane Correction Device at Global Pet Expo, Booth #5254
Doggie Don't® Device Launches Revolutionary, Humane and Pain-Free Solution to Help Discourage Unwanted Dog Behaviors at Global Pet Expo Booth #5254 on March 22-24, 2017 in Orlando, Florida
There are many benefits of owning a dog including the abundance of unconditional love they provide us with everyday; however canine companions sometimes come with unforeseen behavior issues that can be a real challenge to resolve. In fact, behavioral issues are one of the top reasons dogs end up in shelters or are euthanized.
"I created the Doggie Don't® Device with one very important mission in mind: to help pet families correct their dog's behavioral issues so that everyone can happily coexist and dogs are not returned to a shelter or deemed unadoptable."
Believe it or not, it's unusual to find a household with a pup that doesn't exhibit at least one issue from the vast spectrum of dog behavior problems. Some common issues include, chewing, jumping, leash aggression, barking or counter surfing. In most cases, dog owners learn to live with the issue or even worse, they find excuses and reasons to justify their dog's behavior issues.
The Doggie Don't® Device is a hand held, audible tool that will assist owners in correcting unwanted behaviors. Retailing for $49.97, this patented device is based on proven audible sound aversion. The Doggie Don't® Device makes a distinctive crackling sound that can be heard by both owner and dog. This sound grabs a dog's attention and enables the owner to say the appropriate commands. The Doggie Don't® tool is not intended for long-term use. It was created so that canines eventually will respond to commands only.
Easy and convenient, the Doggie Don't® Device comes with a wrist strap and is small enough to carry in a purse. There is one button to activate the sound. Just like with all training methods, pet parents must use the device consistently with a firm voice and pre-chosen command in order to change a behavior and transform an anxious pup into a calm and Zen four-legged friend.
Sarah's goal is for all pet families to have a well behaved, abundantly loved dog that is socialized and not a nuisance. Doggie Don't® will help to get Fido to this state quickly and efficiently. Doggie Don't® is not intended to be a punishment, but instead is intended to be a distraction from unwanted behavior so that pet owners can reward their dog for good behavior.
Learn more at: http://thedoggiedontdevice.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse