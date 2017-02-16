 
Fortna Hires Operations Research Expert, Dima Nazzal, PhD

Nazzal will lead Fortna's Research & Development (R&D) modeling group that applies the science of distribution operations design with innovative and differentiated approaches to optimize our Client's fulfillment operations.
 
 
Dima-Nazzal-400x400
Dima-Nazzal-400x400
 
READING, Pa. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, announces the hiring of operations research expert, Dima Nazzal, Ph.D.  Nazzal comes to Fortna from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where she was a faculty member focused on the application of operations research, modeling and designing complex material flow systems in manufacturing and distribution.

Nazzal will lead Fortna's Research & Development (R&D) modeling group that applies the science of distribution operations design with innovative and differentiated approaches to optimize our Client's fulfillment operations.  Fortna's R&D modeling group is also instrumental in the development of next-generation algorithms that support Fortna's industry-leading Warehouse Execution System (WES) software solutions to optimize the flow and efficiency of our Client's distribution centers.

With the rise of eCommerce and the requirements for same-day order processing, increased customization and omni-channel solutions, distribution operations have become more complex and sophisticated – approaching those of manufacturing operations.  Innovation and scientific excellence are needed.  Nazzal's background in manufacturing provides her with a unique perspective on optimizing complex material flows, and her most recent project involved modeling and designing high-volume pharmaceutical order fulfillment systems.

"I could not be more pleased, nor more excited to join the Fortna team," said Nazzal.  "Fortna's efforts to help the world's largest companies transform their distribution operations offer some of the biggest challenges in operations research today.  I am excited to put my skills and background to use in advancing the company's innovation and expertise. Fortna's business principles speak to my values and I am excited to be part of its culture."

"We welcome Dima to our Fortna R&D team," said Russ Meller, VP, Solution Design and R&D at Fortna.  "Our unique approaches and designs are based on leading engineering and mathematical analysis.  Dima will join our staff of technical experts applying engineering and science to help the world's top brands transform their distribution operations into a competitive advantage."

Nazzal graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology where she received a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering.

About Fortna Inc. (http://www.fortna.com/)

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software.   www.fortna.com

Media Contact:  Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com
Click to Share