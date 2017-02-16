 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

SliCE Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Free Pizza and $10 Pies

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first SliCE location with a weekend long pizza party at all our four locations
 
 
SliCE Anniversary Pie
SliCE Anniversary Pie
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Marlo and Jason Dilks celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first SliCE location with a weekend-long pizza party between February 24-26 that features free pizza slices, a 10th anniversary pizza, and $10 large signature pies all weekend.

"We have been so very fortunate to do what we love and serve thousands of pies to all corners of the region for the last ten years," said Marlo. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than to host a pizza party and give away slices as a way to show our appreciation. We look forward to sharing our love of pizza for another ten years."

On Friday, February 24, all locations (Rittenhouse, Italian Market, Fishtown and Washington Township) will give away free pizza slices from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Each location will have a rotating selection of signature pizzas during the two hours. One slice per patron. No purchase is required.

On Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, all locations will celebrate the ten year milestone with all large pizzas only $10 for dine-in and take-out - including every signature variety on the menu. Long-time favorites include Truffled Ribeye, Truffle, Goat Cheese Bacon and Caramelized Onions, Hawaiian, Hand-cut Pepperoni, Sausage and Peppers, and more. The $10 special also includes the February pizzas of the month - Gluten Free Green Goddess (Pesto sauce, broccoli, spinach, artichoke and brussels sprouts topped with fresh mozzarella), The P'unk Pizza (Olive oil and garlic topped with Gouda cheese, Ground beef, 1732 meats black pepper bacon, deep fried onion rings and P'UNK sauce) and Vegan Meatless Meat Lovers (Phila only) (Daiya Vegan Mozzarella, San marzano tomato sauce, vegan sausage crumble and vegan pepperoni  by Vegan Commissary). Ten dollar pizzas will also include all gluten-free varieties.

From Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26, SliCE will feature a special 10th Anniversary Pizza designed by the Dilks to celebrate their love of pizza. The anniversary pie will feature mozzarella and taleggio cheese topped with 1732 meats guanciale, sautéed brussels sprouts and kalamata olives.

"Jason and I worked together on the 10th Anniversary Pizza," added Marlo. "We wanted to offer a high-end, flavorful and unique that incorporated our current favorite ingredients. It was the perfect excuse to get extra creative in the kitchen, plus we were able to partner again with 1732 Meats - who is one of the many local partners we are so fortunate to work with at all of our restaurants."

Tenth anniversary specials and deals are available at all four locations:
Rittenhouse Square: 1740 Sansom St. (215) 557- 9299
Italian Market: 1180 S. 10th St. (215) 463-0868
Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave. (215) 425-1555
Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd (856) 302 5099

For a full menu of signature pies, listed by location, visit www.slicepa.com
Source:SliCE
