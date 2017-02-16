 

February 2017
Golf Ventures Now Distributes Sunniland Fertilizers

Golf Ventures Inc. and Sunniland Corporation are pleased to partner their companies' strengths to better serve the professional sports turf and golf course management industry. As a new distributor, Golf Ventures will offer Sunniland's high quality, professional-use fertilizers throughout their market in Florida and the Caribbean.
 
Sunniland
Sunniland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Golf Ventures Inc. has signed a distribution agreement with Sunniland Corporation to market the company's professional-use fertilizers in their Florida and Caribbean markets. "Sunniland manufactures high quality greens-grade, bulk use, and custom-blend fertilizers, including advanced slow-release fertilizers that have environmental benefits," said Glen Thompson, Golf Ventures' Sales Manager. "This partnership gives us a reliable, service-oriented source for fertilizers to offer our golf course and sports turf clients."

Located in Central Florida, Sunniland Corporation is one of the country's oldest, family-owned fertilizer companies, with a 133-year history. "What we lacked, Golf Ventures has: a proven sales force," said Professional Turf Sales Manager Billy Griffith. "Their strength in golf courses and sports turf is what we needed to market our products more widely. We have a large retail operation, so we already have forklift-equipped trucks on the road every day and an efficient delivery operation."

Thompson and Griffith agree that the two companies' commitment to customer service is an important part of the agreement. Golf Ventures and Sunniland Corporation are established leaders in their industries, with reputations for quality and service. "We want to do business with vendors who offer good products but are also good people," said Thompson. Griffith added, "We communicate well, which makes a workable partnership. We're thrilled with the agreement."

Golf Ventures Inc. is Florida's complete maintenance supply company for the golf course and sports turf industry. Working with select plant protectant and fertilizer and other specialty companies, GVI ensures customers receive the best possible service and agronomic support. GVI understands that each course and turf area is unique and provides programmed, personalized service. GVI partners with superintendents and other landscape managers to identify issues and prescribe the most timely and cost-effective solutions. With more than 200 years of combined superintendent experience, Golf Ventures Inc. is the premier provider and partner for golf course and sports turf maintenance. Find us at www.golfventures.com.

