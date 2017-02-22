 
February 2017





NMS Properties Upgrades Gyms with Peloton Bikes

Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties says that upgrading amenities is as important as upgrading apartment interiors.
 
 
Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties upgrades gyms with Peloton bikes.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Apartment buildings managed by NMS Properties are receiving upgrades to their onsite fitness facilities.

While some of the updates include new flooring and new lighting, the main highlight of the upgrades is the addition of Peloton bikes.

Unlike a regular stationary bike, Peloton brings the intensity and structure of group cycling to your home gym.  Users are able to access unlimited streaming, or live, cycling classes straight to the tablet that is affixed to the bike.  In addition, you can track your performance against the others who are also currently participating in the class.

"We don't stop at apartment interiors when it comes to updating our product," says Neil Shekhter, Chief Executive Officer of NMS Properties.  "We want everything to be the best that it can be for those who call our buildings their home, including the amenities."

According to Neil Shekhter, the fitness centers at Luxe Villas, Wilshire Margot and Wilshire Victoria will be receiving the cutting edge pieces of equipment before the end of February.

NMS Properties has been providing quality apartment living to the Los Angeles area for nearly three decades.  More information regarding Neil Shekhter, CEO, may be found by visiting http://www.neilshekhter.com/.  More information can be found regarding their buildings at http://www.nmsproperties.com/.

