Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Green Ribbon Campaign to Celebrate Girl Scout Week

 
NORTH BRANCH, N.J. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey is excited to celebrate Girl Scouts' Birthday and Girl Scout Week by painting the town green during the month of March! To show their Girl Scout pride all month long, GSHNJ is asking local Girl Scouts to decorate a trefoil and tie it with green ribbon around a tree in their neighborhood.

Girl Scouts' Birthday, on March 12th, commemorates the day in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts of the USA, officially registered the organization's first 18 girl members in Savannah, Georgia. In March, we also celebrate Girl Scout Week – a great opportunity for girls to show their Girl Scout pride and join their friends in giving back to their community! This year, Girl Scout Week runs from Sunday, March 12th to Saturday, March 18th.

As part of the Green Ribbon Campaign, Girl Scouts are encouraged to share a photo of their decorated trees with GSHNJ on social media using the hashtag #GSHNJgreenribbon. Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under the handle @gsheartofnj.

About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey.  GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit https://www.gshnj.org.

Contact
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey
***@gshnj.org
End
Source:
Email:***@gshnj.org Email Verified
Tags:Girl Scouts
Industry:Non-profit
Location:North Branch - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
