Lennar Now Selling All-New California Series at Blossom Hill
"We are thrilled to introduce the California Series to the Fresno area at this community," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Blossom Hill and the four plans offer a great opportunity for young or growing families to make the jump into new home ownership."
Lennar's California Series features four all-new plans with Spanish mission-inspired exterior detailing and free flowing interior spaces. All of these plans are single-story and range in size from approximately 1,580 to 1,989 square feet, offering up to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-bay garages. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Elderberry Welcome Home Center at Herndon and Riverside to learn more about Blossom Hill, view floorplans and discover the California Series' Everything's Included® features.
Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® package, every home at Blossom Hill comes with stylish interior features and cutting-edge smart home technology! Among these features, homeowners will enjoy smart home entry with Bluetooth lock security, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi enabled sprinkler systems. Designer selected interior features include granite kitchen countertops and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and so much more!
Prospective buyers may also join the interest list
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
