Evolve IP Signs TBI as Master Partner
Leading Third-party Distributor to Offer Evolve IP's Full Suite of Award-winning Cloud Computing and Cloud Communications Services
WAYNE, Pa. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP™, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that TBI, a leading provider of third-party technology solutions, is now offering Evolve IP's complete suite of award-winning cloud services including: disaster recovery (DR), virtual data centers /servers, virtual desktop services, contact centers, and IP phone systems / business collaboration tools.
Services available now to all TBI partners include:
• Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) – Evolve IP's suite of disaster recovery services range from fully-managed, white-glove DR to traditional cloud backup. Replication services support a wide array of Recovery Point Objectives and Recovery Time Objectives (RPO/RTO), with RPOs measured in seconds, not hours.
• Virtual Data Centers – The Evolve IP Virtual Data Center enables customers to leverage guaranteed resource reservation pools (processor, memory and disk resources) at Evolve IP's world-class data centers. The service provides IT professionals with the built-in control and resiliency of an enterprise-class computing environment coupled with the scalability, privacy, security and flexibility of a virtual private cloud.
• Virtual Desktop Services – Evolve IP's desktop services provide a unified desktop management solution for physical and virtual desktops alike. Leveraging Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and helpdesk, Evolve IP enables IT departments to deliver the most appropriate desktop solution for each end user, while maintaining control through the cloud and improving end-user support.
• Hosted Contact Center – From advanced IVR tools to business intelligence analytics to integrated CRM applications, Evolve IP's cloud-based call center delivers organizations every major feature needed to run a world-class call center. This award-winning service also offers advanced dashboards and intuitive tools that empower leaders with new insights and real-time controls while simultaneously empowering agents to deliver a great customer experience.
"TBI is excited to have Evolve IP as a partner," said Jeff Newton, TBI's Vice President of Enterprise Sales and IT. "Their suite of cloud products is relevant to all businesses from the top Fortune companies on down, and their proven success and industry recognition make them an easy addition to our portfolio."
"We are very happy to have TBI offer our cloud services to their partner community and look forward to helping them make the most of the numerous opportunities that the cloud provides," says Tim Allen, Chief Sales Officer of Evolve IP. "The combination of our proven 'best-of-breed' solution, and superior technical support, drives the nation's top agents to choose Evolve IP for the deals that are most important to their business."
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops (http://www.evolveip.net/
ABOUT TBI
TBI is the nation's leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients' technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by certified solutions engineers, pre- and post-sales operations, and project managers. For more information, visit www.tbicom.com.
