Michael T. Cice, CRPC®, RFC® Attends Cambridge Signature Club 2017

Distinction earns recognition at Cambridge Signature Club in San Diego

Contact

Noelle Del Grippo

***@afc-gwh.com Noelle Del Grippo

End

-- Michael T. Cice, CRPC®, RFC®, an independent financial advisor with Allied Financial Consultants, LLP has been recognized at Cambridge's Signature Club 2017. Signature Club reflects an advisor's dedication to service excellence while staying true to Cambridge's core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility, and kindness. Distinction as a member of Cambridge's Signature Club included a special invitation to San Diego, California, February 8-11, 2017."Attending Signature Club is an honor and we are pleased to present Michael Cice with this recognition,"said Amy Webber, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These events mean so much to all of us because they give us an opportunity to gather together and share our passion for serving clients through combining innovative ideas and inspiring one another."Signature Club focused on continued success and featured dynamic keynote speakers as well as engaging networking opportunities. An emphasis was placed on unwavering dedication to independence and the ability to deliver objective advice to clients.In Michael's words …"I want to thank my clients for choosing me as their financial professional. I sincerely appreciate their trust in me and their confidence that I will provide them with unbiased recommendations and impartial and objective advice based on their needs and goals.I appreciate being named to Cambridge's Signature Club, especially as a reflection of our shared values and dedication to serving clients, and I enjoy the opportunities to share experiences with my peers who are also independent financial professionals."Allied is a one-stop financial center, delivering customized programs that are designed to help grow, protect, and conserve our clients' wealth. Allied's comprehensive wealth management process is designed to help clients: create and grow wealth, protect and preserve wealth, plan the distribution of wealth during life – and death, in the most tax-advantaged way.Registered Representative, Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC and Investment Advisor Representative, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Allied Financial Consultants, LLP and Cambridge are not affiliated.This communication is strictly intended for individuals residing in the states of AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, VA, WA and WI. No offers may be made or accepted from any resident outside the specific states referenced.