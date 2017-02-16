 
Industry News





Sailing Non-Profit Hosts Fashion Show In NY To Raise Money For Cancer Patients And Their Families

Sailing Non-Profit Hosts an Elegant Charity Runway Show following NY Fashion Week to Give Back to Cancer Patients and their Families. Runway Models included a Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor and Cancer Survivors
 
 
FB_IMG_1478735158789
FB_IMG_1478735158789
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Sailing Heals, a MA–based nonprofit offering healing sails for those individuals and families facing a serious health setback like cancer, was pleased to host an exquisite evening of "Cocktails & Couture" last night at a prestigious yacht club in Manhattan.

Couture/evening designers Maggie Norris of New York and Rene Ruiz of Miami created and curated a sumptuous evening of nautical-inspired day wear and evening wear for professional models and "VIP" models that have experienced healing sails. After brief welcome comments by Sailing Heals' main hosts Trisha Boisvert, Jon Ollwerther and Helen Miller, the evening included a brief speech by Boston Marathon bombing survivor Heather Abbott, who shared her story of how rejuvenating an afternoon at sea can be for those experiencing a serious injury or illness. Ms. Abbott, who also received exuberant applause on the runway when she took her turn as a "VIP" model, founded the Heather Abbott Foundation which helps amputees thrive in their recovery and live the life they love, is a great example of someone who can harness the healing power of community and the sea in times of need.

Modern Luxury's Fashion Director James Aguiar served as emcee for the elegant evening and several well-known philanthropists attended to show their support including Jean Shafiroff, Pamela O'Connor and Barbara Regna. Ms. Regna also hosted, modeled and showcased her own accessory collection.

Designers Maggie Norris and Rene Ruiz are giving back 20% of sales generated throughout "Cocktails & Couture" week to Sailing Heals.

With special appreciation to Mario Gatti, Marc Joseph Salon provided hair and makeup services for the evening. Alex Soldier provided jewelry to complement the beautiful couture designs. Ike Behar provided tuxedos for the male models.

For more information on Sailing Heals, visit www.sailingheals.org and to learn more about the designers, sponsors and to view photos please visit links below.

Photos: www.PatrickMcmullan.com

Www.maggienorriscouture.com


www.reneruizdesigns.net

Www.marcjosephsalon.com


To schedule an interview or to get more quotes or information on this event please contact:

Cathy Cardenas PR

Cathy Cardenas

www.cathycardenaspr.com

