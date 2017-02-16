News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sailing Non-Profit Hosts Fashion Show In NY To Raise Money For Cancer Patients And Their Families
Sailing Non-Profit Hosts an Elegant Charity Runway Show following NY Fashion Week to Give Back to Cancer Patients and their Families. Runway Models included a Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor and Cancer Survivors
Couture/evening designers Maggie Norris of New York and Rene Ruiz of Miami created and curated a sumptuous evening of nautical-inspired day wear and evening wear for professional models and "VIP" models that have experienced healing sails. After brief welcome comments by Sailing Heals' main hosts Trisha Boisvert, Jon Ollwerther and Helen Miller, the evening included a brief speech by Boston Marathon bombing survivor Heather Abbott, who shared her story of how rejuvenating an afternoon at sea can be for those experiencing a serious injury or illness. Ms. Abbott, who also received exuberant applause on the runway when she took her turn as a "VIP" model, founded the Heather Abbott Foundation which helps amputees thrive in their recovery and live the life they love, is a great example of someone who can harness the healing power of community and the sea in times of need.
Modern Luxury's Fashion Director James Aguiar served as emcee for the elegant evening and several well-known philanthropists attended to show their support including Jean Shafiroff, Pamela O'Connor and Barbara Regna. Ms. Regna also hosted, modeled and showcased her own accessory collection.
Designers Maggie Norris and Rene Ruiz are giving back 20% of sales generated throughout "Cocktails & Couture" week to Sailing Heals.
With special appreciation to Mario Gatti, Marc Joseph Salon provided hair and makeup services for the evening. Alex Soldier provided jewelry to complement the beautiful couture designs. Ike Behar provided tuxedos for the male models.
For more information on Sailing Heals, visit www.sailingheals.org and to learn more about the designers, sponsors and to view photos please visit links below.
Photos: www.PatrickMcmullan.com
Www.maggienorriscouture.com
www.reneruizdesigns.net
Www.marcjosephsalon.com
To schedule an interview or to get more quotes or information on this event please contact:
Cathy Cardenas PR
Cathy Cardenas
www.cathycardenaspr.com
Media Contact
Cathy Cardenas
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse