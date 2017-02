Tiny Hands Foundation Announces "The 2017 Teddy Bear Brigade"

700 Teddy Bears for Sarasota Police Department Patrol Cars to be Given Out to Comfort Children in Distress.

-- The Tiny Hands Foundation has announced they will donate 700 new teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department. These 'Teddy Bear Officers' will ride along with Sarasota Police Officers and will be given out to help provide comfort and companionship to children they encounter that may be in distress.We hope you will consider participating in The Teddy Bear Brigade. Just $5 (or $10 for 2!) provides a brand new comfort bear to comfort a community child involved in a traumatic or stressful situation.1)Donate online by PayPal or credit card. ($5 or $10) http://TinyHandsFoundation.org2)Now through February 28th, the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236 will be accepting Teddy Bear Donations for the Teddy Bear Brigade.Sarasota Police Department Teddy Bear Presentation CeremonySarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, FL 34237Friday February 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm ETAll interested press, organization volunteers, and community members are invitedThe Tiny Hands Foundation, was founded by Sarasota businessman and philanthropist Rod Khleif in 2001, and leads several annual community children's charitable initiatives that have benefited more than 45,000 community children and families in need. The Tiny Hands Foundation's core mission is to improve the quality of impoverished children's lives within our area.Media Contact: Ron TrytekTiny Hands FoundationDirect phone: 941-343-8023Email: Ron@TinyHandsFoundation.org Web: http://TinyHandsFoundation.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TinyHandsFoundation/