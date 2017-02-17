 
News By Tag
* Tiny Hands Foundation
* Teddy Bears
* Sarasota Police Department
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Tiny Hands Foundation Announces "The 2017 Teddy Bear Brigade"

700 Teddy Bears for Sarasota Police Department Patrol Cars to be Given Out to Comfort Children in Distress.
 
 
Tiny Hands Foundation
Tiny Hands Foundation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tiny Hands Foundation
Teddy Bears
Sarasota Police Department

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Sarasota - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tiny Hands Foundation has announced they will donate 700 new teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department. These 'Teddy Bear Officers' will ride along with Sarasota Police Officers and will be given out to help provide comfort and companionship to children they encounter that may be in distress.

We hope you will consider participating in The Teddy Bear Brigade. Just $5 (or $10 for 2!) provides a brand new comfort bear to comfort a community child involved in a traumatic or stressful situation.

There are 2 Ways You Can Help:

1) Donate a Teddy Bear or 2: Donate online by PayPal or credit card. ($5 or $10) http://TinyHandsFoundation.org

2) Drop off a Teddy Bear or 2: Now through February 28th, the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236 will be accepting Teddy Bear Donations for the Teddy Bear Brigade.

Presentation Ceremony: Chief of the Sarasota Police Department, Bernadette A. DiPino will accept 700 "Teddy Bear Officers"who will "report for duty" at 1:30pm ET, Friday February 17, 2017.

What: Sarasota Police Department Teddy Bear Presentation Ceremony

Where: Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, FL 34237

When: Friday February 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm ET

Who: All interested press, organization volunteers, and community members are invited

About the Tiny Hands Foundation

The Tiny Hands Foundation, was founded by Sarasota businessman and philanthropist Rod Khleif in 2001, and leads several annual community children's charitable initiatives that have benefited more than 45,000 community children and families in need. The Tiny Hands Foundation's core mission is to improve the quality of impoverished children's lives within our area.

Media Contact: Ron Trytek
Tiny Hands Foundation
Direct phone:  941-343-8023
Email: Ron@TinyHandsFoundation.org
Web: http://TinyHandsFoundation.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TinyHandsFoundation/

End
Source:
Email:***@tinyhandsfoundation.org
Tags:Tiny Hands Foundation, Teddy Bears, Sarasota Police Department
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NorCal Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share