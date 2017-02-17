News By Tag
Tiny Hands Foundation Announces "The 2017 Teddy Bear Brigade"
700 Teddy Bears for Sarasota Police Department Patrol Cars to be Given Out to Comfort Children in Distress.
We hope you will consider participating in The Teddy Bear Brigade. Just $5 (or $10 for 2!) provides a brand new comfort bear to comfort a community child involved in a traumatic or stressful situation.
There are 2 Ways You Can Help:
1) Donate a Teddy Bear or 2: Donate online by PayPal or credit card. ($5 or $10) http://TinyHandsFoundation.org
2) Drop off a Teddy Bear or 2: Now through February 28th, the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236 will be accepting Teddy Bear Donations for the Teddy Bear Brigade.
Presentation Ceremony: Chief of the Sarasota Police Department, Bernadette A. DiPino will accept 700 "Teddy Bear Officers"who will "report for duty" at 1:30pm ET, Friday February 17, 2017.
What: Sarasota Police Department Teddy Bear Presentation Ceremony
Where: Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, FL 34237
When: Friday February 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm ET
Who: All interested press, organization volunteers, and community members are invited
About the Tiny Hands Foundation
The Tiny Hands Foundation, was founded by Sarasota businessman and philanthropist Rod Khleif in 2001, and leads several annual community children's charitable initiatives that have benefited more than 45,000 community children and families in need. The Tiny Hands Foundation's core mission is to improve the quality of impoverished children's lives within our area.
Media Contact: Ron Trytek
Tiny Hands Foundation
Direct phone: 941-343-
Email: Ron@TinyHandsFoundation.org
Web: http://TinyHandsFoundation.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ron Trytek
***@tinyhandsfoundation.org
