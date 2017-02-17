Country(s)
NeoGraft® Solutions' increases investment in education and training with acquisition of Folllicular Solutions LLC
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- - Acquisition demonstrates NeoGraft® Solutions' commitment to having the best-trained hair transplant nurses and clinicians.
- Acquisition increases NeoGraft® Solutions' hair restoration procedure capacity in the Midwest region.
- This is the second acquisition NeoGraft® Solutions' has made in the last four months.
Today, NeoGraft® Solutions announced its acquisition of the Channahon, Illinois company Follicular Solutions LLC. Immediately, this increases NeoGraft® Solutions' roster of trained nurses and clinicians, further demonstrating NeoGraft® Solutions' commitment to patient outcomes and providing the highest quality care. Not only does this add to NeoGraft® Solutions' footprint in the Midwest region, this increases the company's hair transplant procedural capacity across North America.
"Every major decision we make at NeoGraft® starts with the question, how does this help our patients?" said Glenn Normoyle, President of NeoGraft®. "This move doubles down on our mission to main the highest clinical training standards and patient outcomes in the industry."
Carmen Ramirez, the President of Follicular Solutions LLC is excited to join the Neograft® team and will focus her efforts on overseeing NeoGraft® Solutions' training and educational programs in the Midwest, United States of America.
"Follicular Solutions LLC has been in surgical hair restoration for 15 years, and we have vast expertise across all the hair transplant procedures. Over the last five years, an increasing number of patients specifically demand NeoGraft®, citing its many clinical benfits over other surgical options," said Carmen Ramirez, Owner of Follicular Solutions LLC. "I am thrilled to join the Neograft® family and accelerate the development of training programs for their network of top physicians around the country."
Form more information, visit http://www.neograft.com
About NeoGraft:
NeoGraft® is the first FDA-cleared follicular unit harvesting and implantation system that extracts individual hair follicles. Compared to the traditional strip method, a NeoGraft® procedure is minimally invasive, requires significantly less recovery time, and has 20 years of clinically proven results. NeoGraft® Solutions' vision is to be the world leader in hair restoration, supplying the latest innovations in technology, education, and patient care.
