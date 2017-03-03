PowerBusiness Expo March 3, 2017

Business networking, conferences, trade show showcase your products/services to over 1000 potential clients!

-- Business Networking, Conferences, Trade ShowPowerBusiness Expo 2017: "Business Networking, Conferences & Trade Show" is the largest B-to-B Expo and Networking event for business owners & executives. The one day event will provide small & mid-sized businesses with unparalleled opportunities to grow their business.This annual BUSINESS TRADE SHOW brings together executives from all industries to enjoy face-to-face NETWORKING and high-level business CONNECTIONS.• Exhibit and showcase your products/services to over +1,000 local/international executives.• Increase your business visibility and find new talent through the Job Fair.• Inside guidance on how to successfully start a business with top city professionals in the conference workshopsA must-attend conference for small business owners & executives who want to gain a competitive advantage, network with peers, purchase products/services, engage with vendors and find new potential clients/partners, and ready to develop new B-to-B contacts.Miami-Dade College West Campus3800 NW 115th AveDoral, FL 33178Table Top Exhibitors -DCC Members: $249.00*DCC Non-Members:$299.00**(Price Includes: 1 8ft Skirted Table, 2 Chairs, 1 Garbage Can)Electricity:$55.00**(Must be Ordered & Paid in Advance)Wi-Fi: FreeExhibitor/Guest Parking: FreeGeneral Admission: Free**(Must Bring Business Cards)Azahy ArencibiaThe Doral Chamber of Commerce(305) 205-9322azahy@doralchamber.com