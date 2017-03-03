News By Tag
PowerBusiness Expo March 3, 2017
Business networking, conferences, trade show showcase your products/services to over 1000 potential clients!
SHOWCASE YOUR PRODUCTS/SERVICES TO OVER
1000 POTENTIAL CLIENTS!
PowerBusiness Expo 2017: "Business Networking, Conferences & Trade Show" is the largest B-to-B Expo and Networking event for business owners & executives. The one day event will provide small & mid-sized businesses with unparalleled opportunities to grow their business.
This annual BUSINESS TRADE SHOW brings together executives from all industries to enjoy face-to-face NETWORKING and high-level business CONNECTIONS.
WHY PARTICIPATE AS AN EXHIBITOR?
• Exhibit and showcase your products/services to over +1,000 local/international executives.
• Increase your business visibility and find new talent through the Job Fair.
• Inside guidance on how to successfully start a business with top city professionals in the conference workshops
A must-attend conference for small business owners & executives who want to gain a competitive advantage, network with peers, purchase products/services, engage with vendors and find new potential clients/partners, and ready to develop new B-to-B contacts.
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
Miami-Dade College West Campus
3800 NW 115th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
COSTS
Table Top Exhibitors -
DCC Members: $249.00*
DCC Non-Members:
*(Price Includes: 1 8ft Skirted Table, 2 Chairs, 1 Garbage Can)
Electricity:
*(Must be Ordered & Paid in Advance)
Wi-Fi: Free
Exhibitor/Guest Parking: Free
General Admission: Free*
*(Must Bring Business Cards)
NOTE: ONCE PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS OR CREDIT UNLESS EVENT IS POSTPONED BY THE DORAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)
CONTACT
Azahy Arencibia
The Doral Chamber of Commerce
(305) 205-9322
azahy@doralchamber.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
